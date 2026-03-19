HDFC Bank board likely to approve CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan reappointment

The current term of Jagdishan will expire in October this year. According to Reserve Bank of India norms, a bank needs to send its recommendation, duly approved by the board, to the regulator five to six months before the term expires.

It is during Jagdishan’s tenure that HDFC Bank took the audacious decision of merging erstwhile mortgage lender HDFC Ltd, which came into effect from July 2023.

During an analyst call in the morning, Jagdishan said the best period of the bank will start now, with growth returning to pre-merger levels.

“The best of the bank is going to now start, and we are all eagerly waiting for that particular opportunity to unveil and unravel as we move forward,” Jagdishan said. “The economy is probably in a sweet spot amidst turmoil in the world. The bank is now well positioned. We had a trajectory, and we are on the path to that trajectory. I think you will see the kind of growth that we were used to pre-merger coming back,” he said.

Jagdishan dismissed reports of possible differences of opinion with the bank’s deputy CEO Kaizad Bharucha, and said he was happy that Bharucha has been reappointed for three years from April this year.

“And the very fact that we were all unanimous both at the board level to send his name for yet another term as a deputy manager reflects that, and we are extremely happy that the approval has come, and he is going to be there for the next three years, which is going to be one of our best years in the history of the bank,” Jagdishan said.

Following the merger with HDFC Ltd, the bank calibrated its growth to bring down its elevated credit-deposit (CD) ratio. The bank, in FY25, had slowed its credit growth significantly, and in FY26 it has guided that it will grow in tandem with the industry. From FY27, the bank said its growth will outpace the industry.

Jagdishan, who is currently serving his second term, took charge of HDFC Bank in October 2020, replacing Aditya Puri.

“As regards Sashi’s appointment, it is something that will be considered by the nomination and remuneration committee,” said Keki Mistry during a media call. Mistry has been appointed as an interim part-time chairman after Atanu Chakraborty quit suddenly on Wednesday.

“There is still time to do that and obviously at the appropriate time, the committee will meet and we will take it up on the board. Nothing changes as far as that is concerned,” Mistry said.

“He has been running the bank successfully for the last many years and we all hope that he will continue to grow with the same devotion that he has shown over these years,” Mistry said.

On Wednesday, HDFC Bank’s part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty stepped down with immediate effect, citing certain happenings and practices within the bank over the last two years, which were not in congruence with his personal “values and ethics”.

Mistry emphasised that Chakraborty’s resignation has nothing to do with Jagdishan’s reappointment. “They are completely different matters, and the bank’s NRC will consider Sashi’s reappointment in the very near future,” Mistry said.

When asked about market speculation that he may not seek another term, Jagdishan said, “I have not expressed this kind of feeling to anyone, either to my own self or to the board.”

Mistry said the reappointment of senior management is a regular process in a large organisation such as HDFC Bank.

“As far as the senior management is concerned, there is a regular process which takes place in the NRC, where each position, who would be there, who could be the replacement for that individual, all of that gets discussed. You need to understand that this is a large bank with a huge number of people. We are a big group if you look at the life insurance, the general insurance, the asset management businesses,” Mistry said.