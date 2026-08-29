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Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan not seeking reappointment, to retire in October

HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan not seeking reappointment, to retire in October

HDFC Bank MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan will retire on October 26, 2026, after deciding not to seek reappointment, the bank said

Sashidhar Jagdishan, HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank CEO, HDFC Bank MD, retirement, succession, banking sector, HDFC Bank leadership, October 26 2026

Sashidhar Jagdishan, who was appointed HDFC Bank CEO in 2020 for three years, received an extension in 2023. His current term ends in October 2026.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 6:42 PM IST

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HDFC Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment as the bank’s MD & CEO and will retire from the bank on October 26, 2026, the company said in a BSE filing on Saturday.
 
Jagdishan conveyed his decision to the bank on August 29, according to HDFC Bank’s stock exchange disclosure. The bank’s board took note of his decision at a meeting held the same day.
 
“Despite persuasion, Mr. Jagdishan reiterated his decision to not seek reappointment,” HDFC Bank said in its disclosure. He will retire from the bank’s services at the close of business hours on October 26, 2026.
 
 
The HDFC Bank board said it would fast-track the process of selecting and appointing Jagdishan’s successor.
 
The board also placed on record his contribution to the bank’s growth and stability, as well as his role in the completion of what it described as “one of the largest mergers in corporate India”.

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The board conveyed its best wishes to Jagdishan for his future endeavours.
 
Before Jagdishan’s decision, uncertainty over the length of his next term had been a focus for investors. Macquarie had estimated an equal probability of Jagdishan receiving an extension of around six months or a full three-year tenure.
 
Macquarie analysts Suresh Ganapathy and Dev Shah had earlier said that a full three-year term could remove the uncertainty around the bank’s leadership. A shorter extension, they said, could indicate that the board was looking for a successor.

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Topics : HDFC Bank Company News

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 6:12 PM IST