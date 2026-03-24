Why Credit Suisse AT1 bond fallout has returned to haunt HDFC Bank

The resignation of Atanu Chakraborty as the part-time chairman and independent director of HDFC Bank has again brought into focus the issue of Credit Suisse bond issue.

Last week, Chakraborty stepped down , citing “ethical” differences with certain practices at the bank. According to Bloomberg, the disagreement centred on accountability -- especially in cases involving client losses linked to risky AT1 bonds issued by Switzerland-based investment bank Credit Suisse -- as well as regulatory issues at the bank’s Dubai branch.

Let's revisit the issue related to Credit Suisse bonds and how the current crisis at HDFC Bank is linked to it.

What are AT1 bonds?

Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds are a type of instrument banks use to raise capital and strengthen their financial position. These bonds typically offer higher interest rates, but they also carry greater risks.

Unlike regular bonds, AT1 instruments do not have a fixed maturity period. They can either be converted into shares or completely written off if a bank faces financial stress. This makes them attractive for returns but risky for investors, especially in times of crisis.

What happened to Credit Suisse AT1 bonds?

The issue gained global attention in 2023 when Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS during its crisis. As part of the rescue, Swiss regulators ordered a complete write-off of about $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds.

Investors across the world suffered heavy losses during the Credit Suisse crisis. When regulators ordered the write-off of AT1 bonds, investments worth $17-20 billion were erased.

ALSO READ: Sebi to look into HDFC board meeting's minutes after chairman's exit The decision sparked outrage among investors worldwide and led to legal challenges, as many questioned the regulatory framework and the risks associated with such instruments.

How is HDFC Bank linked to the issue?

The fallout from the Credit Suisse crisis affected several global financial institutions, including HDFC Bank. The bank faced allegations of mis-selling these high-risk bonds, particularly to non-resident Indian (NRI) clients through its Dubai operations.

Some customers claimed they were not adequately informed about the risks involved. However, the bank has maintained that it followed all applicable rules and regulations while selling these products.

Internally, the issue led to disagreements. While action was taken against certain executives, Chakraborty reportedly believed that more senior officials should have been held responsible. According to Bloomberg, this difference in approach created a deadlock within the organisation.

Regulatory setbacks and internal action

Separately, HDFC Bank’s Dubai branch faced restrictions after the Dubai International Financial Centre flagged lapses in processes. The bank was barred from onboarding new customers at the branch for a period.

Last week, the bank dismissed three employees, including senior executives, following an internal investigation into the alleged mis-selling of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds. The products were reportedly marketed as fixed-maturity instruments, which they were not.

HDFC Bank shares under pressure

Following Chakraborty’s resignation, shares of HDFC Bank fell more than 5 per cent on March 19, wiping out over $7 billion in market value. The decline extended into the next trading session, even as the broader banking index recovered.

The sharp fall is putting pressure on mutual fund portfolios, as the stock is among the top holdings in many schemes. The bank’s 16.4 per cent drop so far this month has led to an estimated ₹50,000 crore loss in investor wealth linked to mutual funds.

In response to the resignation, the bank has appointed both domestic and international law firms to independently review Chakraborty’s resignation letter.