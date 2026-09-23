HDFC Bank eyes digital rupee for rewards, allowances, in-flight payments

Credit card rewards, corporate allowances and even in-flight purchases could soon be settled using the digital rupee, with HDFC Bank showcasing a range of new use cases for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The lender is also developing digital rupee gift vouchers for customer promotions and integrating its CBDC wallet with BHIM to enable UPI-style merchant payments.

Under the credit card rewards use case, customers will be able to redeem reward points against digital rupees and use them across categories such as dining, fuel, apparel and electronics. The redemption will be possible down to the last paise.

HDFC Bank is also planning to offer digital rupee gift vouchers as part of customer promotions. Once a qualifying event occurs, the voucher will be credited to the customer’s HDFC Bank digital rupee wallet and can be used by scanning any UPI QR code at merchants.

For corporate customers, the bank is developing a digital rupee portal through its corporate net-banking platform. Companies will be able to disburse meal, fuel and travel allowances directly in digital rupees, with programmable payouts restricting the use of funds to their intended purpose.

The bank is also working on offline digital rupee payments on flights, allowing customers to tap their phones on HDFC Bank point-of-sale devices onboard aircraft to pay for food, beverages and seat upgrades without internet connectivity.

Separately, HDFC Bank’s digital rupee wallets will be made available on BHIM, allowing customers to make UPI-style payments directly from their CBDC wallets and expanding merchant acceptance.

“These use cases address emerging needs around purpose-bound payments, compliance and auditability across retail and wholesale markets,” said Ashish Parthasarathy, Group Head, Branch Banking, Payments, Treasury, Liability Products, Marketing, Virtual Channels and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank.