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HDFC Bank's board approves two names for MD&CEO, sends shortlist to RBI

The bank did not disclose the shortlisted candidates; also, the board inducted Jimmy Tata as executive diretor and said it would add one whole time director position as part of its succession planning

HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank chairman, HDFC Bank CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, Atanu Chakraborty, Keki Mistry, HDFC Bank board, HDFC Bank leadership, HDFC Bank chairman appointment, HDFC Bank CEO reappointment, HDFC Bank governance, HDFC Bank legal review, HDFC

HDFC Bank’s board has approved two candidates for the MD & CEO role and sent their names. (File photo used for representational purposes)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 5:46 PM IST

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The board of India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Saturday approved two candidates for the position of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), based on the recommendations of its Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and is submitting their names in order of preference, along with the proposed remuneration for a three-year term, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval.
 
The bank, however, did not disclose the names of the two candidates proposed for the top job.
 
The move comes after incumbent MD&CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan informed the board late last month that he would not seek reappointment after his second term ends in October. Jagdishan, 61, took charge in October 2020, succeeding Aditya Puri, and was reappointed in 2023. His current term ends on October 26.
 
 
HDFC Bank, along with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, is classified as a systemically important bank by the RBI and is subject to higher capital requirements.
 
Several names have been linked to the succession race, including Kaizad Bharucha, the bank’s deputy managing director since 2023. Bharucha has emerged as a strong internal candidate to succeed Jagdishan. Other names reported to be in contention include Anup Bagchi, MD&CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata Capital MD&CEO Rajiv Sabharwal and CSB Bank MD&CEO Pralay Mondal.

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Separately, the bank has approved the appointment of Jimmy Tata as a executive director for three years from the date of RBI approval or such other period specified by the central bank. Tata is currently the chief credit officer at the bank, and has been with the bank since 1994. He joined as a Relationship Manager in Corporate Banking Department and over the years was promoted as Head of the Corporate Banking Department. In June 2013 he was appointed as Chief Risk Officer of HDFC Bank.
 
The board also approved the reappointment of V. Srinivasa Rangan as whole-time director, designated as executive director, along with his remuneration, for a year from November 23, 2026 to November 22, 2027.
 
In a move aimed at strengthening oversight and succession planning, the board also created an additional whole-time director position, taking the number of whole-time directors to four, apart from the MD&CEO. “The said position will be filled in consultation with the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, after he/she takes charge of the position,” the bank said in a stock exchange filing.
 
The succession process comes against the backdrop of a series of governance issues at HDFC Bank.
 
The issues began with the sudden resignation of then part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty in March. Chakraborty had said certain “happenings and practices” at the bank were not in line with his values and ethics. A legal review subsequently initiated by the bank found no basis for his allegations.
 
In September last year, the Dubai Financial Services Authority barred HDFC Bank’s Dubai International Financial Centre branch from onboarding new clients over the alleged mis-selling of AT1 bonds to investors.
 
More recently, an internal probe found that about ₹45 crore had been paid to the state-run Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation as “differential interest” but had been classified as marketing expenses.
 
Following the probe, HDFC Bank issued warning letters and imposed a ₹1 lakh monetary penalty on three senior executives, including Jagdishan, CFO Srinivasa Vaidyanathan and Arvind Vohra, group head—retail assets.
 
The action followed the conclusion of an internal review by a special disciplinary committee of independent directors into the bank’s arrangement with MSRDC for garnering deposits in 2017 and 2021.

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India HDFC Bank Company News

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 5:39 PM IST