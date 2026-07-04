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Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank's advances rise 15.4% YoY, deposits grow 14.7% in Q1FY27

HDFC Bank's advances rise 15.4% YoY, deposits grow 14.7% in Q1FY27

India's largest private lender reports gross advances of Rs 30.61 trillion and deposits of Rs 31.71 trillion at June-end, while CASA deposits decline sequentially

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The bank's period-end current account and savings account (CASA) deposits stood at ₹10.26 trillion at the end of June

Subrata Panda
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in gross advances and a 14.7 per cent rise in deposits at the end of the June quarter (Q1FY27), according to its provisional business update.
 
The bank's period-end gross advances stood at approximately ₹30.61 trillion as of June 30, 2026, compared with ₹26.53 trillion a year earlier. On a sequential basis, gross advances increased 3.4 per cent from ₹29.60 trillion at the end of March 2026.
 
Advances under management (AUM), which include inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitisation/assignment, rose 12.4 per cent YoY to ₹31.27 trillion from ₹27.82 trillion a year earlier. Sequentially, AUM increased 2.3 per cent from ₹30.57 trillion at the end of March.
 
 
Average AUM during the quarter stood at ₹30.39 trillion, up 10.8 per cent from ₹27.42 trillion in the corresponding quarter last year. Compared with the March quarter, average AUM increased 2.5 per cent from ₹29.64 trillion.
 
On the liabilities side, period-end deposits rose 14.7 per cent YoY to ₹31.71 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹27.64 trillion a year earlier. Sequentially, deposits increased 2.1 per cent from ₹31.05 trillion at the end of March.

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Average deposits during the quarter increased 13.3 per cent YoY to ₹30.11 trillion from ₹26.58 trillion in the year-ago period and were up 5.6 per cent from ₹28.51 trillion in the March quarter.
 
The bank's period-end current account and savings account (CASA) deposits stood at ₹10.26 trillion at the end of June, registering a 9.4 per cent increase over ₹9.37 trillion a year earlier. However, CASA deposits declined 3.3 per cent sequentially from ₹10.60 trillion at the end of March.
 
Period-end time deposits rose 17.4 per cent YoY to ₹21.45 trillion from ₹18.27 trillion a year earlier and increased 4.9 per cent from ₹20.45 trillion at the end of the previous quarter.
 
On an average basis, CASA deposits grew 11.2 per cent YoY to ₹9.57 trillion during the quarter from ₹8.60 trillion a year earlier and increased 4.2 per cent from ₹9.18 trillion in the March quarter.
 
Average time deposits stood at ₹20.54 trillion, up 14.3 per cent YoY from ₹17.97 trillion and 6.3 per cent higher than ₹19.33 trillion in the preceding quarter.
 
According to Reserve Bank of India data, bank credit grew 17.7 per cent YoY as of the fortnight ended June 15, while deposits increased 12 per cent, reflecting a credit-deposit growth gap of 570 basis points.

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Topics : HDFC Bank business bank deposits

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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