HDFC Bank raises MCLR by up to 10 bps despite RBI holding repo rate steady

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private-sector lender, has increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points (bps) across tenors, effective June 8. The move comes even as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the third consecutive meeting last week.

The steepest increase of 10 bps was in the two-year tenor, taking the MCLR to 8.55 per cent. The one-year MCLR, which serves as the benchmark for several retail loans, including home loans, was raised by 5 bps to 8.40 per cent.

The overnight, three-month, six-month and three-year tenor MCLRs were also increased by 5 bps each to 8.10 per cent, 8.20 per cent, 8.35 per cent and 8.65 per cent, respectively.

The increase comes at a time when lending rates have continued to harden despite the RBI holding the policy rate steady over the past three monetary policy reviews. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of scheduled commercial banks rose by 10 bps to 8.5 per cent in April from 8.4 per cent in March. WALRs for both public- and private-sector banks edged up, while foreign banks saw a marginal moderation.

The one-year median MCLR of scheduled commercial banks also increased to 8.65 per cent in May 2026 from 8.55 per cent in April.

"Since the April meeting, the weighted average call rate traded within the policy corridor, while short-term money market rates, especially rates on commercial paper and certificates of deposit, moderated before coming under pressure again in May. G-Sec yields eased in April following the ceasefire announcement in West Asia but firmed up in May," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said during the post-policy media interaction. "Transmission in the credit market has moderated during March-April, with some hardening in deposit and lending rates," he added.