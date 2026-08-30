HDFC Bank's Sashidhar Jagdishan moots a 'clean slate' for successor

On Saturday, ending months of speculation, HDFC Bank informed the exchanges that Jagdishan will not be seeking reappointment and will retire from service by the close of the business hours on October 26, that is the day when his second term in the bank ends.

Sources aware of the development said Jagdishan told the bank’s board that he wants a new leader to take charge and steer the lender forward now that the issues clouding it over the last six months have been addressed.

Source said Jagdishan (61), or Sashi as he is called, told the bank’s board on Saturday that he had had a great time over the last 35 years. He conveyed to the board that his last six years as MD & CEO had been particularly eventful and that, under his tenure, the bank had done many good things, including setting its technology systems right and completing the merger with HDFC Ltd.

Jagdishan was appointed as CEO in 2020, and under his leadership the board of HDFC Bank approved the merger of erstwhile mortgage financier HDFC Ltd in 2022. The merger came into effect from July, 2023.

Unfortunately, the last five-six months had not been a great time for the bank, and he did not want to take any decision until those issues were resolved. Now that these issues have been addressed, someone can come with a clean slate and take the bank forward, he is learnt to have told the bank’s board.

In its annual report for FY26, Jagdishan had highlighted how HDFC Bank had moved from treating technology and artificial intelligence (AI) as standalone capabilities to embedding intelligence directly into its systems, workflows and decision-making. He had also highlighted that the various initiatives the bank was taking on the technology front are helping to build a faster, more resilient and AI-ready bank capable of serving customers at scale.

HDFC Bank said despite persuasion Jagdishan reiterated his decision not to seek reappointment. This marked a departure from his earlier stance, when he had categorically stated that he would seek reappointment, after Atanu Chakraborty, the former part-time chairman of the bank, resigned alleging that certain “happenings and practices” at the bank were not in congruence with his values and ethics.

“Yes, I am willing and raring to go. But I respect the process that needs to be there, whether it’s the board process or the regulatory process,” Jagdishan had told Business Standard in an interview on March 22, just four days after Chakraborty’s exit from the bank.

HDFC Bank later said independent legal reviews by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Wadia Ghandy & Co. found no evidence to substantiate the allegations made by Chakraborty. The bank appointed former finance secretary and former chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar as its new part-time chairman in June 2026.

The bank said the board has decided to fast-track the process for the selection and appointment of his successor well within time.

“For a position like this, there are very few people who qualify — maybe five, six or seven people in the whole country. So the choice becomes very limited. The speed at which you can take a decision is much faster than it would be if you were selecting a CFO, for example, where you could have 100 candidates,” said a source, adding that with only a couple of months remaining before Jagdishan’s term ends, an internal candidate appears to be the most likely option at present.

Another source said the board has no option but to complete the process in the next two months.

“The board’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has been asked to fast-track the process, and a successor would be identified within two months,” the source said, adding that Kaizad Bharucha, who is currently serving as the deputy MD of the bank, is the only internal candidate who could potentially take over.

Jagdishan, 61, was first appointed MD & CEO of HDFC Bank in October 2020 — succeeding Aditya Puri and was reappointed in 2023.

The last six month has been particularly turbulent for the bank, that is, after the sudden resignation of the then part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty.

Within three days of his resignation in March, HDFC Bank asked three executives to leave over mis-selling of Additional Tier-I (AT1) bonds of Credit Suisse bank to retail customers at the Dubai branch.

More governance issues surfaced after it was reported after media reported an internal vigilance investigation had found that about Rs 45 crore was paid to MSRDC during FY24 and FY25 through marketing expenses classified as “differential interest”.

Following an internal review, the board in July issued warning letters and imposed a Rs 1 lakh penalty each on Jagdishan, CFO Srinivasan Vaidyanathan and group head-retail assets Arvind Vohra. The board concluded that the lapse was not mala fide and amounted to business overreach rather than misconduct.

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