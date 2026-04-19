HDFC Bank to sustain FY26 credit growth momentum, cautious on FY27

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, has taken a more measured view on its FY27 growth trajectory in light of geopolitical uncertainties, dialling back from its earlier guidance of outpacing system credit growth. It now aims to maintain the growth momentum seen in FY26 — 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY), compared with 5.4 per cent in FY25.

While loan growth in FY26 was a marked improvement from FY25, it still fell short of the bank's stated guidance. The bank had earlier guided that in FY26, its loan growth would be in line with the system credit growth, after calibrating its loan growth in FY25 to bring down its elevated credit-deposit (CD) ratio post the merger with HDFC Ltd.

While the reported numbers say banking system credit grew a touch above 16 per cent in FY26, experts said it looks inflated due to the change in reporting period implemented by RBI.

“If you see through a large part of FY26, the nominal GDP growth was expected to be somewhere around 9–9.5 per cent. So, the consensus until a large part of the year was that the system credit growth would be around 10.5–11.5 per cent. This is what we had expected and we calibrated our strategies and our growth in line with that, and that is why we grew at 12 per cent,” said Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO, HDFC Bank, in a call with analysts following the bank’s Q4FY26 earnings.

He highlighted that while the reported system credit growth is at 16 per cent YoY for FY26, the real growth is around 14 per cent YoY. “Obviously, it has been faster. It is something that we have to navigate, but it is not too far away from the momentum we have seen from a 5.4 per cent growth in FY25 to a 12 per cent growth (in FY26),” he said, adding that the bank is well positioned to continue this kind of momentum in a manner that ensures responsible growth and avoids overstretching beyond what could potentially have some landmines in the future.

“We will continue to maintain strong momentum and a positive growth trajectory. However, we need to remain mindful of the evolving geopolitical situation and its potential fallout,” said Kaizad Bharucha, deputy MD, HDFC Bank. “That said, we are confident that the underlying positivity will continue. We have not seen any alarm bells so far and will remain focused on the areas outlined earlier,” he added.

On the growth drivers going forward, Bharucha highlighted, “On the corporate side, we have delivered growth over the previous year. We expect this to sustain, supported by underlying demand. However, we may moderate this in view of the geopolitical developments, which we expect to play out over the next couple of months in FY27.”

He said the bank is seeing opportunities across sectors, including electronics, food processing, automobiles and auto ancillaries, renewable energy, and semiconductors. There are also emerging opportunities in acquisition financing, in addition to existing avenues such as project finance and supply chain financing. “Overall, we expect corporates, including emerging corporates, to remain resilient in the year ahead,” Bharucha said.

As far as retail is concerned, Bharucha said the bank’s growth has improved compared to last year, with a stronger pick-up over the past three quarters. This growth has been broad-based across its vehicle financing business as well as personal and business loans. In addition, demand in the mortgage segment has remained steady and performance has been healthy.

The bank’s management also clarified that the credit-deposit (CD) ratio is not a metric the bank is currently focusing on, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has indicated that liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) are the key metrics from a banking perspective. Accordingly, the bank has shifted its focus from reducing its credit-deposit ratio to pre-merger levels to maintaining LCR and NSFR at optimal levels.

“Our focus is on profitability by pursuing growth opportunities. The loan-deposit ratio is not a constraint. The regulator has come out and talked about it,” Jagdishan said. “The loan-deposit ratio is not an indicator to be focused on. The LCR and NSFR are the two metrics that institutions like ours should be focusing on. And that is exactly what we are doing,” he added.

Separately, Jagdishan backed Keki Mistry, who is currently the interim part-time chairman of the bank, to take on the role beyond the three months he has been appointed. Mistry took over the interim role last month after Atanu Chakraborty, former part-time chairman, resigned abruptly.

“Kaizad and I are rooting for Keki Mistry to be the part-time chairman of HDFC Bank. The board will take its own decision, taking into account all matters of fact that are available from a regulatory perspective. Based on that, they will recommend the right name to the RBI. It could be Keki Mistry or anyone else,” Jagdishan said.