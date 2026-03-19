HDFC Bank may ask ex-chairman Chakraborty to explain resignation concerns

In his resignation letter tendered on Wednesday, Chakraborty said certain happenings and practices within the bank were not “in congruence” with his personal values and ethics while citing the reasons for his decision.

When asked about the recourse the bank will take, Keki Mistry, who has been appointed as interim part-time chairman of the bank, said, “The board will, of course, be meeting in due course. The board will discuss how to take this forward.”

Chakraborty is a retired 1985-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (Gujarat cadre), with over 35 years in government service. He served as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. Chakraborty was appointed part-time chairman of HDFC Bank in 2021.

“There was a relationship issue between the bank management and the earlier chairman, and that is what manifested in what happened yesterday,” a source said, on the condition of anonymity, adding that there is no governance issue, which is evident from the fact that the RBI has come out in support of the bank, saying there are no material concerns regarding governance or conduct at HDFC Bank.

Other board members were “baffled” at Chakraborty’s use of words in his resignation letter as he was not ready to explain when asked the reason behind his usage of such words.

During an interaction with the media, Renu Karnad, non-executive director, HDFC Bank, said, “I had used the word baffling in the morning [investor call], and the reason was that Mr Chakraborty had mentioned his comments on ethics, and we had asked him to please elaborate, to please tell us what it was, because if there was anything, then we need to correct it. And every time we asked him that, his response was nothing.”

Sources said Mistry would hold the role for three months and is unlikely to seek a full-time position as part-time chairman, though he is expected to continue on the bank’s board. Mistry was serving as non-executive non-independent director on the bank’s board before being appointed interim part-time chairman of the bank.

Mistry, on the media call, said, “…as far as I am concerned, my role is for three months. I would like to stabilise things as much as I can. At the end of three months, would I want to continue at the moment? My feeling is no.”

Mistry also tried to calm stakeholders and expressed confidence in the bank’s governance, saying there are no material matters, no specific instances and no operational issues at the bank, and none of the board members of the bank are aware of the issue that led to part-time chairman Chakraborty’s resignation.

“…I wish to assure all stakeholders that there are no material matters at this point of time. Based on our discussions, there were no specific happenings and practices that were brought to our attention,” Mistry said on an analyst call, adding that there were no specific operational or other issues that have been highlighted.