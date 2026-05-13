HDFC Life declares record Rs 4,596 crore bonus for policyholders

HDFC Life Insurance on Wednesday announced a bonus of Rs 4,596 crore for participating policyholders, the highest in the company’s history. The bonus has been issued to 22.2 lakh participating policyholders.

Of the total amount declared, an estimated Rs 3,761 crore will be paid out during FY27 through maturity and survival benefits, while the balance will accrue and be distributed in line with policy terms and conditions.

“Our annual bonus declaration is a fulfilment of our promise of creating steady long-term value, year after year, for our policyholders,” said Eshwari Murugan, appointed actuary and chief actuary at HDFC Life.

“The trust reposed in us by policyholders motivates us to consistently deliver reliable outcomes across market cycles. We remain focused on prudent financial management, customer-centric innovation, and ensuring financial security for every Indian family we serve,” Murugan added.