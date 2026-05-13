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HDFC Life declares record Rs 4,596 crore bonus for policyholders

Life insurer says the bonus will benefit 22.2 lakh participating policyholders, with a major portion to be paid out during FY27

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Insurance

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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HDFC Life Insurance on Wednesday announced a bonus of Rs 4,596 crore for participating policyholders, the highest in the company’s history. The bonus has been issued to 22.2 lakh participating policyholders.
 
Of the total amount declared, an estimated Rs 3,761 crore will be paid out during FY27 through maturity and survival benefits, while the balance will accrue and be distributed in line with policy terms and conditions.
 
“Our annual bonus declaration is a fulfilment of our promise of creating steady long-term value, year after year, for our policyholders,” said Eshwari Murugan, appointed actuary and chief actuary at HDFC Life.
 
 
“The trust reposed in us by policyholders motivates us to consistently deliver reliable outcomes across market cycles. We remain focused on prudent financial management, customer-centric innovation, and ensuring financial security for every Indian family we serve,” Murugan added.

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Topics : HDFC Life Insurance Policyholder Life Insurance

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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