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Home / Companies / News / HDFC Mutual Fund buys 1.43% stake in Jupiter Life Hospitals for ₹139 crore

HDFC Mutual Fund buys 1.43% stake in Jupiter Life Hospitals for ₹139 crore

HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 937,000 shares, representing a 1.43 per cent stake in Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, through block deals

acqusition, stake sale

The transaction was executed on Wednesday at an average price of ₹1,483.50 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹139 crore | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

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HDFC Mutual Fund has bought 937,000 shares of multi-speciality hospital chain operator Jupiter Life Line Hospitals for ₹139 crore through open market transactions, according to block deal on the BSE.

Following the transaction, shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals on Thursday rose 2.53 per cent to trade at ₹1,537.60 apiece on the exchange.

HDFC Mutual Fund purchased 937,000 equity shares in two tranches, representing a 1.43 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd (JLHL), as per the data.

The transaction was executed on Wednesday at an average price of ₹1,483.50 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹139 crore.

 

Meanwhile, two public shareholders of JLHL -- Arvind Rao Kamini and Mitul Nitin Thakker -- sold an equal number of shares at the same price, according to BSE data.

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In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF) bought 5 lakh shares of logistics company TCI Express from HDFC MF for over ₹28 crore through open market transactions.

The shares were picked up at an average price of ₹562 apiece, taking the size of the deal at ₹28.10 crore.

After the latest transaction, shares of TCI Express jumped more than 8 per cent to trade at ₹607.75 apiece on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Stake sale

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

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