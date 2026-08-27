Healthcare becomes private credit's No 2 sector with 13% share H1 2026: EY

India’s private credit market remained broadly steady in the first half of 2026, but its composition changed significantly, according to the EY Private Credit Report H1 2026.

Private credit investments tracked by EY totalled $3.5 billion across 102 deals in H1 2026, compared with $3.4 billion across 87 deals in H2 2025. The value was also well below the $9 billion recorded in H1 2025, though that period included a $3.1 billion refinancing by the Shapoorji Group.

Domestic funds take the lead

The report found the bigger shift was towards domestic funds, which accounted for 74 per cent of deal value and 79 per cent of deal volume in H1 2026, up sharply from 32 per cent of deal value in H1 2025. Global funds accounted for the remaining 26 per cent, which was 68 per cent of private credit deal value in H1 2025.

According to the report, private credit is being used for refinancing, real estate projects, HoldCo financing and acquisitions. Among the larger deals tracked by EY were $176 million raised by Kalpataru’s real estate arm, $156 million by HyFun Foods for refinancing and working capital, and $150 million by GMR Group for funding group companies.

The market is also moving deeper into the mid-market. Transactions of $10 million to $60 million accounted for 61 per cent of deal value, up from 51 per cent in H2 2025.

Healthcare moves into second place

Healthcare emerged as the second-largest sector for private credit, accounting for 13 per cent of deal value. Real estate remained the largest at about 35 per cent, followed by food and beverages at about 12 per cent.

EY attributes the interest in healthcare to relatively stable cash flows, defensive characteristics and scope for growth. It said Manipal Group raised $124 million, while ASG Hospital Group secured $48 million for group funding requirements.

According to EY, healthcare is also attracting fresh fund capital. Kotak Life Sciences Fund secured $42 million in commitments during H1 2026.

More capital, but more competition

Kotak Real Estate Fund secured $691 million in H1 2026, while its Yield & Growth Fund raised $496 million. Avendus raised $290 million for its Structured Credit Fund III, Motilal Oswal Alternatives raised $183 million and HDFC’s Structured Credit Fund-I secured $139 million.

New funds were also launched. Vivriti Asset Management launched a $537 million private credit fund, Modulus Alternatives a $215 million performing credit fund and Primus Securities a $108 million real estate opportunities fund.

But private credit funds are no longer competing only with one another. From July 1, 2026, banks have been allowed to participate in acquisition financing. EY expects banks to enter cautiously, initially focusing on high-quality borrowers and potentially using syndication or co-underwriting.

That could put pressure on private credit funds in simpler transactions where banks can offer cheaper funding. Funds, however, are likely to retain an advantage in complex, bespoke and time-sensitive transactions.

Investors remain bullish

EY’s H1 2026 survey found 60 per cent of respondents were bullish and 13 per cent very bullish about the market over the next one to two years. Only 27 per cent were cautious. About 33 per cent of respondents targeted returns of 12-18 per cent, while 67 per cent preferred returns above 18 per cent.

Demand is being driven mainly by stress situations, capex and M&A financing. Real estate remains the biggest area of activity but is also seen as carrying the highest default risk. Roads, energy and renewables, metals and manufacturing also warrant closer monitoring.

Funds are also beginning to use AI for data analysis, portfolio monitoring and underwriting, with some integrating it more deeply into deal origination and credit assessment.

From funding gap to mainstream capital

India’s private credit market remains small compared with the US. EY estimates Indian private credit AUM at $25-30 billion as of March 2025, against about $1.4 trillion in the US. In India, the market is largely driven by closed-ended Category II alternative investment funds (AIFs), along with institutional, HNI and family-office capital.

The $3.5 billion deployed in H1 2026 does not represent the entire market. EY’s analysis excludes deals below $10 million, venture debt, some Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) lending and offshore credit raises.

However, the trend is clear that private credit is gaining a stronger domestic base, moving deeper into the mid-market and finding more use in healthcare, acquisitions, refinancing and stressed situations.

For companies, that means more funding options. For banks, it means more competition. For private credit funds, the next phase of growth may depend less on deploying more capital and more on finding complex deals where their speed, flexibility and ability to structure financing can justify the higher cost.