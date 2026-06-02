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Heat wave drives over 30% growth in Mother Dairy's summer product sales

Sales of ice creams, buttermilk and curd rose more than 30 per cent this summer as consumers turned to cooling dairy products amid intense heat-wave conditions

Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy on Tuesday launched a naturally degradable milk pouch in soil. (Photo: PTI)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

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Intense heat waves across the country have caused consumers to look for cooling options such as ice creams, buttermilk and curd, pushing sales up by over 30 per cent for Mother Dairy this summer season.
 
“We have seen over 30 per cent growth in ice creams, buttermilk and curd products, which are largely consumed in the summer. This is a trend we have seen pick up in the last three to four years, particularly after Covid,” Dr Meenesh Shah, chairman, National Dairy Development Board and Mother Dairy, told Business Standard.
 
He added, “People now have a clear preference for the brand and also hygienic products, and therefore, with Mother Dairy being a strong and trusted brand, we have seen such traction. There are times when we are unable to even fulfil the demand; it is that high. Summer has really been good for us, and we hope that this trend will continue.”
 
 
The dairy co-operative’s focus will be on launching healthy products and its launches will be centred on high-protein and low- to no-sugar offerings as it intends to cash in on the ongoing trend.
 
While talking about any further price increases expected, Shah said that the co-operative has no plans to hike prices in the near future. It recently increased its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from May.

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“Unfortunately, the price increase coincided with the geopolitical problems due to which there has been an increase of 30-35 per cent in the input cost of most of our packing material and some of the raw materials that we use, but we are absorbing those increases as of now, and we hope that in the near future the situation remains at the same level,” Shah said.
 
Mother Dairy on Tuesday launched a naturally degradable milk pouch in soil. The company will introduce this packaging innovation through its Cow Milk variant in Delhi-NCR, which will also feature a new pack design, beginning June 5, which is also World Environment Day.
 
“Mother Dairy’s mission extends beyond dairy. It is committed to enriching lives through nutrition and to safeguarding the planet with a sense of commitment and care. The launch of India’s first naturally degradable milk pouch by Mother Dairy is yet another milestone reflecting the sector’s continued ability to lead and set new benchmarks, while remaining committed to a future-ready and sustainable ecosystem. The newly introduced packaging is designed to naturally degrade in soil within a few years rather than centuries and, importantly, this transition is being undertaken without any impact on consumer milk prices,” Shah said in a release announcing the new packaging.

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Topics : Mother Dairy Heat waves ice creams dairy products

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

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