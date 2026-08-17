HELM AG, Parijat Industries sign deal for agri-commerce, manufacturing

German chemical major HELM AG and agrochemical firm Parijat Industries (India) Ltd on Monday announced a wide-ranging strategic partnership covering digital commerce, branded crop protection products, technical manufacturing and international distribution.

The collaboration will bring together HELM's global agri-input portfolio and technology platforms, including portfolio company PEAT GmbH, which runs the Plantix digital agriculture platform, with Parijat's manufacturing base, global distribution network and formulation capabilities, according to a statement.

As part of the pact, Parijat will acquire a retailer-focused digital commerce platform along with its retailer database to strengthen procurement efficiency, market access and distribution reach.

The company will also collaborate with the Plantix team to leverage its farmer connect and demand-generation capabilities, including exclusive direct-to-farmer marketing features.

The deal further paves the way for a new brand line in India, with Parijat and its subsidiary Leeds Lifesciences securing exclusive rights to the HELM brand in the country. Parijat also plans to roll out HELM's Plant Advantage Line, a range of biostimulants and biologicals, in the Indian market.

On the global front, Parijat's manufacturing and patented formulation development capabilities will be leveraged to support HELM's global requirements. The company plans to develop technical manufacturing capabilities for proprietary molecules developed by HELM, and will also serve as a toll manufacturing partner for HELM's global active ingredient and formulation needs.

The partnership also opens up new geographies for Parijat's own product portfolio, with plans to expand into Latin America, Canada and Southeast Asia via HELM's distribution network.

Parijat will also tap HELM's sourcing network to boost procurement competitiveness and use its ties with MNC innovators to position itself as a preferred co-development partner in India.

Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

"The partnership with HELM and Plantix is an important step towards Parijat's vision towards the use of digital technologies for farmer advisory and distribution in the agrochemical industry," said Uday Raj Anand, CEO, Domestic Business, Parijat Industries.

"HELM is a multi-billion-dollar, 125-year-old company headquartered in Germany with a global presence. The opportunity to launch a line of products carrying the HELM brand name in India is an exciting step for our company," he added.

Shivraj Anand, CEO, International Business, Parijat Industries, said the tie-up would allow both companies to leverage each other's sourcing and distribution strength across continents.

Stephan Schnabel, CEO, HELM AG, said, "For HELM, partnerships have never been only about commercial opportunity. They are about trust, shared values and the belief that together we can create more value than either side could achieve alone." India is "a highly important market for the future of agriculture" and that Parijat is "an ideal addition to our HELM partner family," he added.