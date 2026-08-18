HELM AG, Parijat enters into strategic tie up in agrochemical space

German chemical industry major HELM AG and New Delhi-based agrochemical company Parijat Industries (India) Ltd on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration spanning digital commerce, branded crop protection products, technical manufacturing and international distribution.

The collaboration aims to bring together HELM’s global agri-input portfolio and technology platforms, including portfolio company PEAT GmbH, developer of the Plantix digital agriculture platform, with Parijat’s manufacturing base, global distribution network and formulation capabilities.

How will the partnership strengthen Parijat’s presence in India?

As part of the collaboration, Parijat will acquire a retailer-focused digital commerce platform and an associated retailer database, aimed at improving procurement efficiency, market access and product distribution across key regions.

Parijat will also work closely with the Plantix team to leverage its farmer connect and demand-generation capabilities, including exclusive integration of certain features for direct-to-farmer marketing.

The collaboration also establishes a new brand line in India, with Parijat and its subsidiary Leeds Lifesciences securing exclusive rights to use HELM branding in the country. Parijat also intends to launch HELM’s Plant Advantage Line, including biostimulants and biologicals, in India.

What role will Parijat play in HELM’s global supply chain?

On the international side, the collaboration positions Parijat’s manufacturing and patented formulation development capabilities to serve HELM’s global requirements.

Parijat intends to develop technical manufacturing capabilities for proprietary molecules developed by HELM. The partnership also seeks to establish Parijat as a toll-manufacturing partner for HELM’s global active ingredient and formulation requirements.

Uday Raj Anand, chief executive officer, domestic business, Parijat Industries, said: “The partnership with HELM and Plantix is an important step towards Parijat's vision towards the use of digital technologies for farmer advisory and distribution in the Agrochemical industry. HELM is a multi billion dollar 125 year old company headquartered in Germany with a global presence. The opportunity to launch a line of products carrying the HELM brand name in India is an exciting step for our company and a testimony to Parijat's global reputation for trust and quality.”

The collaboration also opens access to new geographies for Parijat’s own products, which are proposed to be expanded into Latin America, Canada and Southeast Asia through HELM’s established distribution network.

Separately, Parijat intends to leverage HELM’s sourcing network to improve procurement competitiveness and HELM’s network of multinational innovators to position itself as a preferred product co-development partner in India.

Shivraj Anand, chief executive officer, international business, Parijat Industries, said: “With this global strategic partnership, HELM and Parijat have the opportunity of leveraging each other’s sourcing and distribution strength across continents and aim to truly create a winning solution for farmers. I look forward to working with the HELM teams and their partner companies across countries whilst also introducing their innovative biological solutions through our own network of distribution companies across the globe.”

Stephan Schnabel, chief executive officer at HELM AG, said: “For HELM, partnerships have never been only about commercial opportunity. They are about trust, shared values and the belief that together we can create more value than either side could achieve alone. I am therefore very pleased that we have found a strong partner in India with Parijat Industries. What convinced me is not only Parijat’s expertise in distribution, product development and manufacturing, but also the company’s entrepreneurial spirit and its clear commitment to ethical and values-based business. India is a highly important market for the future of agriculture. By combining HELM’s global network and experience with Parijat’s strong local capabilities, I believe we can build something