Hero FinCorp aims to double loan disbursements over next two quarters
Financial services company Hero FinCorp Ltd is a division of two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp
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Hero FinCorp aims to double its loan disbursement volumes over the next two quarters, after disbursing over 4.80 lakh loans across northern India between January and September this year.
Financial services company Hero FinCorp Ltd is a division of two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp.
The company's growth plans will be supported by its diversified lending portfolio, distribution network and artificial intelligence-led underwriting capabilities, according to a statement.
The non-banking financial company caters to diverse financing needs through a comprehensive portfolio of retail, MSME and corporate lending solutions.
"Over 4.8 lakh households and businesses across seven states have chosen us this year for a two-wheeler, a car, a personal loan, working capital or a loan against property.
"We aim to double our growth in the region over the next two quarters while keeping the customer's trust at the centre of every decision we make," Hero FinCorp's spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 21 2026 | 9:59 PM IST