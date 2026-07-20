Hero Homes unveils 17.3-acre Greater Noida project, eyes ₹5,400 cr revenue

Hero Homes, the real estate venture of Hero Realty, plans to develop premium residential units spanning 6 million sq ft across 17.3 acres in Greater Noida, situated within the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). The project is expected to contribute Rs 5,400 crore to the topline, executives familiar with the details said.

The company said in a statement that the project's development potential was backed by growing economic activity and population growth owing to the DMIC Integrated Industrial Township. The developer sees the township as enabling the convergence of infrastructure, multimodal connectivity and a viable employment base.

"Large-scale infrastructure investments, employment generation and the emergence of new residential and commercial hubs are creating a compelling long-term growth story," said Rohit Kishore, chief executive officer, Hero Realty.

"Our 17.3-acre development at the DMIC Integrated Industrial Township reflects our strong conviction in this opportunity. The scale and strategic location of the project provide us with an opportunity to create a landmark residential destination for the next generation of homebuyers," he added.

Notably, the project at the DMIC is the firm's second in Greater Noida, which has gained traction among developers following the inauguration of Jewar Airport. Hero Realty had acquired land in Sector MU earlier this year.

The Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region, part of the DMIC, is under development in Uttar Pradesh. It includes an integrated industrial township, a multimodal logistics hub, or freight village, at Dadri and a multimodal transport hub at Boraki, all located in Greater Noida. The investment region is also within 50 km of the alignment of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The north India-based company said it has delivered over 7.80 lakh square metres of development for more than 7,000 buyers of its luxury offerings under the Hero Homes brand. The developer said it has a presence across the National Capital Region (NCR), Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.