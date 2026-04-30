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Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp partners Quilmotors as exclusive distributor in Ecuador

Hero MotoCorp partners Quilmotors as exclusive distributor in Ecuador

Quilmotors will be responsible for assembly operations, network development, sales, after-sales service and spare parts distribution

Hero MotoCorp is accelerating its transformation toward sustainable, future ready mobility solutions, with their emerging mobility business - Vida.

Hero MotoCorp said it will inaugurate its first exclusive flagship outlet in Guayaquil, located on Avenida de las Americas- one of the city's key automotive hubs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

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Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced partnership with Quilmotors as its exclusive distributor for accelerating growth in Ecuador.

Quilmotors will be responsible for assembly operations, network development, sales, after-sales service and spare parts distribution in the South American nation, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

"Ecuador presents a strong opportunity for us, driven by evolving customer aspirations and increasing demand for reliable, high-quality mobility solutions," Hero MotoCorp Executive Vice President - Global Business, Global Product Planning and Global Market Insights, Sanjay Bhan said.

He further said,"Our partnership with Quilmotors combines their deep local market expertise with our global capabilities, making them an ideal partner."  The product range comprising eight models, including motorcycles (Eco Deluxe and Eco 150), Naked Sports Range (Hunk 125R and Hunk 160R 4V), Dual purpose motorcycles (Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 200 4V Pro) and Urban Mobility Scooters (Xoom 110 and Xoom 125R), will be introduced in the country through the partnership with Quilmotors, the statement said.

 

"Hero MotoCorp is a globally respected brand and we are confident that its technology, quality and performance will strongly resonate with customers in Ecuador," Quilmotors Representative Felipe Estrada said.

Hero MotoCorp said it will inaugurate its first exclusive flagship outlet in Guayaquil, located on Avenida de las Americas- one of the city's key automotive hubs. Additionally, this facility will maintain a comprehensive inventory of genuine parts and fully equipped in-house service workshops, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Hero MotoCorp Ecuador two wheeler two wheelers

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

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