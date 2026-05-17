Sunday, May 17, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp plans ₹1,500 cr capex to double scooter production capacity

Hero MotoCorp plans ₹1,500 cr capex to double scooter production capacity

The company has also committed over ₹700 crore of investment in building a global parts centre in South of India, said CEO

Hero MotoCorp VIDA V1 Electric Scooter | Image: vidaworld.com

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore capex for FY27 to double its scooter production | Image: vidaworld.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore capex for FY27 to double its scooter production capacity, according to its CEO Harshavardhan Chitale.

The company has also committed over Rs 700 crore of investment in building a global parts centre in South of India, he told analysts.

"We are investing in capacity expansion, and we have committed over Rs 1,500 crore of capex in FY27. And this capex is going to expand our capacity in scooters, where for some of our models that are doing very well, we are doubling our capacity," Chitale said.

With the company doing "60,000-odd scooter volume run rate" monthly at present, when asked if doubling it could mean closer to 1 lakh, he said,"That's our ambition."  Elaborating on the scooter capacity expansion, Chitale said in the ICE (internal combustion engine) scooters, Hero MotoCorp has increased 'Destini' model capacity by 50 per cent already.

 

"We are in the process of doubling our Xoom capacity," he added.

Also Read

Tata Motors

Macro challenges may make Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' drive bumpypremium

L&T and Hero Moto are forming lower highs, and look weak on the daily charts, says Amol Athawale, VP - Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

L&T, Hero MotoCorp, M&M Finance flag 'Death Cross' on charts; strategy here

ev

Why two- and three-wheeler EV startups are pushing for PLI scheme inclusionpremium

ev

JSW MG Motor set to build an Indian core for electric passenger vehiclespremium

(from left) Shekhar Bajaj, Nirav Bajaj, Rajiv Bajaj, Niraj Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj unveiling the new logo at the Group's 100-year | Photo: BS Reporter

The Bajaj Group story: One family, two wheels, and a lending empirepremium

On EV, he said,"We are close to completing an expansion, which will effectively get us 50 per cent more capacity than the last quarter and then additional few quarters down the road, we are in process of further doubling capacity."  The company has gone from 15,000 units to 25,000 units and will further double that capacity before the end of this year, he added.

On new investment in the parts centre, Chitale said,"We are also making significant investment in building up a second parts center, which is going to help in further expansion of our parts and accessories business. We have committed over Rs 700 crore of investment in building out a global parts center in South of India."  On the impact of the West Asia war on demand, Chitale said in April and the first week of May demand momentum continued and there was no softening of demand.

Before the war broke out the two-wheeler industry was expecting high single-digit volume growth in FY27 but with the situation ever evolving it needs to be monitored how it impacts demand because of the uncertainty that it creates, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hindustan Copper Ltd

'UCIL to tap Hindustan Copper's tailings for uranium recovery in Jharkhand'

Tata Electronics and ASML have signed an MoU to support the establishment and ramp-up of India's first commercial 300 mm semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat

Tata Electronics, ASML tie up for semiconductor manufacturing in India

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Fincorp plans ₹4,000 crore IPO, FY26 profit more than doubles

NHPC, Hydro power

NHPC Q4 result: Profit grows 68% to ₹1,549 cr; income rises to ₹3,120 cr

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic Semaglutide injection in Canada

Topics : Hero MotoCorp Auto industry Scooters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance