Hero MotoCorp plans ₹3,200 crore Andhra expansion, eyes Tirupati EV hub

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Wednesday set aside an investment roadmap of ₹3,200 crore for Andhra Pradesh over the next three-five years as part of its strategy to build a manufacturing ecosystem in the state.

The company on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for its second global parts centre (GPC) in Tirupati, at an investment of ₹750 crore. Its first GPC is at Neemrana in Rajasthan.

The investment is aimed at transforming Tirupati into a world-class manufacturing and electric mobility hub. It would also strengthen Hero MotoCorp’s global supply chain and reinforce India’s position in the automotive and electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, said Pawan Munjal, executive chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

“This investment will enhance our global supply chain, support our expansion across markets, and reaffirm our commitment to 'Made in India, for India and the world'," he added.

Though the company had reportedly committed to expansion plans in the state in 2018, Covid played spoilsport. It has so far invested around ₹1,600 crore, including a manufacturing unit in Tirupati.

“Hero MotoCorp's decision to establish the GPC in Tirupati is a strong endorsement of our state's progressive policies, world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly ecosystem, and our commitment to the speed of doing business," said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, while addressing the event.

“Over the years, Hero MotoCorp's presence has generated thousands of jobs, strengthened local supply chains, enhanced skills, and accelerated economic growth across Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh. We are delighted to see this partnership grow even stronger,” he added.

Building for India, supplying to the world

The upcoming GPC will serve as a strategic nerve centre for Hero MotoCorp’s domestic and international spare parts operations.

At present, 100 per cent of its EV portfolio is entirely designed, engineered, and manufactured at the Tirupati plant. With this investment, the plant’s annual production capacity is expected to scale aggressively to 1.2–1.5 million units. This would further strengthen Tirupati’s position as one of India’s premier manufacturing hubs for future mobility.

The expansion is also expected to generate around 4,000 jobs.

“This job creation aligns with both the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s SwarnAndhra vision. Beyond employment, this GPC will act as an economic catalyst to deliver sustained benefits to the region,” the company said.

Naidu said the landmark investment will create new opportunities for the youth, strengthen the industrial economy of Rayalaseema, and further establish Tirupati as one of India's leading manufacturing, mobility, and logistics hubs.

“As Rayalaseema emerges as a major centre for industry, innovation, and advanced manufacturing, partnerships like these will play a defining role in shaping its future. We deeply appreciate Hero MotoCorp's continued trust in Andhra Pradesh. We look forward to working together to build a future-ready, globally-competitive industrial ecosystem that drives innovation, creates quality employment, and delivers sustainable prosperity for all,” Naidu added.