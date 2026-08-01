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Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki Motorcycle India report strong sales growth in July

Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki Motorcycle India report strong sales growth in July

Domestic sales were at 5,01,403 units last month as compared to 4,12,397 units in July 2025, up 21.6 per cent, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement

Hero MotoCorp Q2 results, Hero MotoCorp share price, Hero market share, two-wheeler sales India, Hero exports growth, EV launches Hero, Axis Securities target

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

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Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported an 18.6 per cent rise in total sales at 5,33,416 units in July 2026 as compared to 4,49,755 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 5,01,403 units last month as compared to 4,12,397 units in July 2025, up 21.6 per cent, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales were at 4,68,565 units last month as against 4,00,615 units in July 2025. Scooter sales were also higher at 64,851 units as against 49,140 units in the year-ago month.

Exports were down 14.3 per cent at 32,013 units as against 37,358 units in the year-ago month, it added.

 

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 26% at 1,42,985 units in July

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Saturday reported a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in its total sales to 1,42,985 units in July, its highest-ever monthly sales.

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The company had sold 1,13,600 units in July 2025, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at a record 1,23,216 units last month, up 28 per cent from 96,029 units in July 2025, it added.

The company exported 19,769 units during the month, up 13 per cent over 17,571 units exported in July 2025.

Additionally, SMIPL said its spare parts sales touched an all-time high revenue of ₹102.9 crore in July 2026, a growth of 23 per cent over the same month last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Hero MotoCorp Suzuki Motorcycle India Company News

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 7:41 PM IST