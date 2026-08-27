Hero MotoCorp to increase stake in Ather with $184 million share purchase
Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it would buy additional shares of Ather Energy for up to 17.58 billion rupees ($184.01 million), raising its stake in the electric scooter maker to 32.8%.
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India's Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it would buy additional shares of Ather Energy for up to 17.58 billion rupees ($184.01 million), raising its stake in the electric scooter maker to 32.8%.
The shares will be purchased from an existing Ather stakeholder, Hero said, without naming the seller.
Hero, the Bengaluru-based EV company's biggest shareholder, held a 29.88% stake as of August 25.
The announcement comes days after Ather allotted convertible warrants to Hero worth 9.60 billion rupees as part of a separate preferential issue.
India is seeing intensifying competition in its fast-growing electric two-wheeler market as established automakers and newer EV companies vie for market share.
Earlier this month, Ather reported a sharply narrower first-quarter loss helped by strong demand for its family-focused Rizta scooters.
($1 = 95.5400 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 10:46 PM IST