Hero Motors explores tech acquisitions, eyes new customers, geographies

The automotive technology company has fixed a price band of ₹79-84 per share for its ₹1,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), which opens for subscription on September 16 and closes on September 18. The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹400 crore by promoters O P Munjal Holdings and Hero Cycles.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹190 crore will be used for repayment, prepayment or redemption of certain borrowings, and ₹200 crore for purchasing equipment to expand capacity at the company’s Gautam Buddha Nagar facility in Uttar Pradesh. The remaining funds will support future acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

“One or two options we are exploring are in the technology area,” Gupta told Business Standard.

The company is looking at opportunities that could expand its existing technology capabilities and research and development (R&D) presence in the UK and India. It does not have a binding agreement for an acquisition at present.

Utkarsh Sanghi, chief financial officer (CFO) of Hero Motors, said the company would look at inorganic opportunities that could broaden its customer base, provide entry into new geographies or add technologies it does not currently possess.

In its red herring prospectus (RHP), Hero Motors said it would continue to selectively evaluate strategic investments, acquisitions, and partnerships that complement its business. The company has also earmarked part of the fresh issue proceeds for inorganic growth. The amount deployed towards acquisitions and other strategic initiatives cannot exceed 25 per cent of the gross proceeds from the fresh issue, according to the RHP.

Hero Motors has used acquisitions and partnerships to expand its capabilities in the past.

It acquired a majority stake in UK-based transmission engineering company Hewland Engineering after initially taking a 32 per cent strategic stake. Later, it acquired premium bike and electric bike components manufacturer Spur Technologies in financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

Expanding its customer base is also significant given the concentration of Hero Motors' revenues. Its largest customer accounted for 35.57 per cent of revenue from operations in FY26, down from 38.80 per cent in FY25. The contribution from its top five customers declined to 61.42 per cent from 63.39 per cent, while that from its top 10 customers fell to 72.89 per cent from 78.03 per cent.

Gupta said customer dependence has been declining as the company adds new customers and programmes. Several programmes won in recent years are yet to ramp up fully, which he expects to further diversify the customer mix as volumes scale.

The company's international business has, meanwhile, remained at around 40 per cent of revenue over the past three years. Revenue from international customers stood at ₹491.53 crore, or 41.36 per cent of revenue from operations, in FY26, compared with 40.94 per cent in FY25, and 41.28 per cent in FY24. The company supplied products and services to 23 countries in FY26.

Gupta said he expects the export share to increase further, with the Powertrain Solutions business accounting for a large part of the company's overseas sales.

Powertrain Solutions itself has become a larger part of Hero Motors' business, accounting for 53.67 per cent of revenue in FY26, up from 49.03 per cent in FY25, and 48.88 per cent in FY24. Alloys & Metallics accounted for the remaining 46.33 per cent in FY26.