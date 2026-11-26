India's Hetero said on Thursday it had begun shipping generic versions of Gilead Sciences' ​HIV prevention drug lenacapavir to Africa, with plans ​to supply 300,000 vials to Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Lenacapavir ‌is a long-acting drug administered twice a year, offering an alternative to daily pre-exposure prophylaxis pills. The World Health Organization recommended the drug as an additional HIV prevention option in 2025, following clinical trials showing high efficacy in preventing HIV infection.

Gilead has licensed six generic drugmakers, including Hetero and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, to manufacture and supply generic versions in 120 low- and middle-income countries, ‌in a push to expand access to the drug in regions with high HIV burdens.

The shipments come a day after the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria said the first generic lenacapavir supplies had arrived in Zambia, with deliveries to Uganda expected in the coming days and ​Zimbabwe in early 2027.

More than 189,000 people across 10 countries had received a ‌first dose of the drug as of November, according to the Global Fund, and the organisation plans ​to ‌deliver four times more lenacapavir in 2027 than in 2026, with ‌generic products accounting for a growing share of supplies.

Hetero said it plans to supply generic lenacapavir to 10 additional ‌African ​countries in early ​2027 after the initial shipments. The company also aims to launch the drug in India over the coming ‌months, subject ​to regulatory approvals.