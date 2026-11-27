Indian drugmaker Hetero is close to securing regulatory approval for a generic version of ​Gilead Sciences' HIV-prevention drug lenacapavir, two people familiar ​with the matter told Reuters.

The drug is expected to ‌be launched in India in February, one of the sources said.

India had an estimated 2.56 million people living with HIV in 2024, accounting for about 6.3% of cases worldwide, according to the government's National AIDS Control Organisation.

Lenacapavir, marketed by Gilead as Yeztugo for HIV prevention, is a long-acting drug administered through twice-yearly injections, offering an alternative to daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) pills, although the regimen also includes oral tablets during initiation.

The ‌World Health Organization has recommended lenacapavir as an additional HIV-prevention option after clinical trials showed it was highly effective at preventing infection.

Gilead also markets lenacapavir under a different brand name for treating heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV.

It was not immediately clear whether Hetero's generic version would also be approved for that use ​in India.

Hetero had sought approval for both oral and injectable forms of lenacapavir ‌for HIV prevention, the sources said.

Hetero and the Drugs Controller General of India did not immediately respond to Reuters ​requests ‌for comment.

The company said separately on Thursday it had started shipping generic ‌versions of lenacapavir injectable to Africa, with plans to supply 300,000 vials to Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Gilead has licensed six generic ‌drugmakers, ​including Hetero and ​Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, to manufacture and supply generic lenacapavir in 120 low- and middle-income countries as part of efforts ‌to expand ​access in regions with high HIV burdens.