Thursday, April 16, 2026 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hetero Labs targets sales of 1.5 million semaglutide pens in global rollout

Hetero Labs targets sales of 1.5 million semaglutide pens in global rollout

Hetero plans to launch the drug in India in ‌April, focusing on building market share overseas to begin with, Managing Director Vamsi Krishna Bandi said

Hetero Labs

Hetero, known for low-cost HIV drugs, will first target ‌smaller markets such as Kenya, Uganda, Cambodia and Vietnam before expanding to larger ones | Image: Company website

Reuters Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hetero Labs, one of India's largest privately held drugmakers, aims to sell 1.5 million pens of generic ​weight-loss and diabetes drugs in the first year as ​it rolls out the products in more than 75 countries over ‌the next few years, a top executive said.

The Hyderabad-based company launched injectable semaglutide last month under the brand names Truglyx, Rolmodl and Moto G and plans to export to parts of Africa, Asia and West Asia.

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic, went off patent in India in March, opening the market to at least a dozen local drugmakers. Some are offering the drugs at discounts of up to 70 per cent.

 

Hetero plans to launch the drug in India in ‌April, focusing on building market share overseas to begin with, Managing Director Vamsi Krishna Bandi told Reuters in March.

Analysts estimate the global obesity drug market could reach around $100 billion by 2030.

Also Read

weight loss

As risky as obesity? How losing too much body fat can harm your health

exercise

Metformin may offer exercise-like benefits in prostate cancer: New study

heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion can feel like fatigue: Warning signs you should not ignore

GLP-1 drugs, weight loss drugs

From treatment to trend, slimming drug boom sparks misuse concernspremium

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro

Semaglutide generics hit Mounjaro sales, market share after patent expirypremium

"We are generally not first in the market. But when we come in, we come in with an extreme supply efficiency," Bandi said. He added that a monthly price of $40 to $60 ​was a "sweet spot" especially for emerging markets.

Hetero, known for low-cost HIV drugs, will first target ‌smaller markets such as Kenya, Uganda, Cambodia and Vietnam before expanding to larger ones including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and North Africa, Bandi said.

The ​company ‌is also seeking to enter Canada with generic weight-loss drugs, subject to regulatory ‌approval.

"Canada is the biggest market, but that is having its own regulatory challenges, so hopefully in the next 12 to 18 months those will ‌open," ​he said.

Larger rival ​Dr Reddy's has said it aims to sell 12 million pens in its first year, while smaller players such as MSN Laboratories ‌is eyeing sales ​of 100,000 units in the maiden year in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Speaking at the launch of the VF MPV 7, VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh said EV growth in India would be led by structural factors

Too early to gauge war impact on EV demand: VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghoshpremium

TCS

TCS slows dividend tap to fund AI push, cuts payouts for second yearpremium

Kamalkanth Tummala, country manager, Databricks India

Databricks targets $1 billion revenue in India: Kamalkanth Tummalapremium

Avi Avula, President, Applied Materials India

Applied Materials bets on India as critical hub for R&D, innovation pushpremium

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests ex-ADAG executive Amitabh Jhunjhunwala in loan fraud case

Topics : Hetero Group GLP1 weight loss Diabetes drug

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayGoPro Mission 1 SeriesHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacOPPO F33 SeriesPersonal Finance