Hettich opens new Indore plant; eyes India as key global manufacturing hub

German furniture fittings maker Hettich has inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, eying to position India as a key global manufacturing hub.

This is Hettich's first dedicated undermount drawer runner manufacturing facility in India and forms part of the company's overall investment of approximately ₹2,000 crore in the country, the company said in a statement.

The new 25,700 sq. metre automated plant, located within Hettich's 103,039 sq. metre Indore facility, reinforces its long-standing commitment to the country, brings German engineering to India while expanding jobs, exports and local manufacturing capabilities, the statement added.

"Hettich's hinge manufacturing unit at the Indore facility has an annual production capacity of approximately 60 million hinges. With the addition of the new Quadro plant, the facility will further produce around 5 million units of undermount drawer runners annually, significantly strengthening Hettich's manufacturing capabilities in India," it said.

The Indore facility produces a wide range of premium furniture fittings, including hinges, sliding profiles, aluminium profiles, and Cube Plus systems, making it one of Hettich's most significant manufacturing locations globally.

"With an overall investment of over ₹2,000 crore and a continued focus on BIS-certified manufacturing, we are reinforcing our Built to Lead commitment while steadily expanding our Made in India portfolio," said Andre Eckholt, Managing Director, Hettich India, SAARC, Middle East & Africa.

Eckholt further said India is "central to their long-term global strategy", where it is building a strong foundation for future expansion while reinforcing a key vision -- 'Made in India, Made for the World'.