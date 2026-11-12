HFCL bags export orders worth ₹834 crore for optical fibre cables

Telecom gear maker HFCL on Thursday said it has secured export orders worth about ₹834.36 crore (around $88.94 million) for supplying optical fibre cables to an international customer, through its overseas wholly-owned subsidiary.

The order is scheduled for completion by June 2027.

The company, however, did not disclose the identity of the customer.

"These orders reaffirm the confidence reposed by our custome₹in the company's manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality," HFCL said in a regulatory filing.

HFCL posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated profit to ₹394.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, up from ₹72 crore a year ago, driven by demand for optical fibre cables from AI data centres.

The company has forecasted 80 per cent revenue growth in FY27 and expects to achieve the ₹10,000 crore revenue mark before the projected timeline of FY29.

HFCL's consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹2,541.79 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹1,043.34 crore in Q2 FY26.

In September, HFCL bagged an export order of $244 million, about ₹2,329 crore, for supplying high-quality optical fibre cable to a global multinational corporation, in a three-year agreement.

The company's board has approved a fresh investment of approximately ₹400 crore to expand its optical fibre and optical fibre cable manufacturing capacities. The proposed expansion will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt and is expected to be completed by July 2028.