HFCL bags fresh order for optical fibre cable exports worth ₹441 crore

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Thursday said it has bagged a fresh order for optical fibre cable exports worth USD 46.13 million, about ₹441.53 crore.

The order has to be executed by January 2027, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The company has secured export orders worth $46.13 million, equivalent to ₹441.53 crore, for the supply of optical fibre cables, through its overseas subsidiary, from a renowned international customer," the filing said.

Earlier this month, HFCL bagged an export order worth ₹495.8 crore from an international data centre company for supplying optical fibre cable.

HFCL has announced expansion of its fibre optic cable capacity to 45 million fibre route kilometres from 39 rkm per year. It is also increasing optical fibre capacity to 40 million fibre-route kilometres (rkm) from 30 million rkm a year.

The company's Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) business recorded the highest-ever order book of ₹13,483 crore in the last fiscal.