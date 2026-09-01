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Home / Companies / News / HFCL signs three-year optical fibre cable supply deal worth ₹2,329 crore

HFCL signs three-year optical fibre cable supply deal worth ₹2,329 crore

The three-year agreement will see HFCL supply high-fibre-count optical fibre cables to a global multinational customer through December 2029

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HFCL logo | Company facebook account

Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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HFCL Ltd has entered into a three-year agreement with a global multinational corporation to supply optical fibre cables (OFC) worth about $244 million, equivalent to around ₹2,329 crore, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
 
The cables will be supplied through HFCL's overseas wholly owned subsidiary. The agreement covers high-quality, high-fibre-count OFC manufactured according to the customer's specifications.
 
The company did not disclose the name of the customer.
 
Supply to run through December 2029
 
Under the agreement, HFCL will supply "multi-million fibre kilometres" of high-quality, high-fibre-count OFC in each calendar year from 2027 to 2029. The contract is to be executed up to December 2029.
 

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HFCL said the agreement strengthened its ability to secure strategic long-term engagements and reflected its technological capabilities, operational performance and customer relationships.
 
The company said only a limited number of manufacturers globally have the technological capabilities, manufacturing precision and scale required to produce such complex OFC products. It added that the contract would strengthen its competitive position and long-term growth prospects in the global OFC market.
 
HFCL also said its promoter, promoter group and group companies did not have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The agreement does not fall within related-party transactions, according to the filing.
 
Shares of HFCL Ltd closed 1.03 per cent lower at ₹248.85 on Monday.

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Topics : HFCL Optical Fibre Cable fibre-optic cable

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 9:01 AM IST