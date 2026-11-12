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HFCL secures ₹834 crore overseas orders to supply optical fibre cables

The orders were secured through the company's overseas wholly owned subsidiary from an international customer, with execution scheduled by June 2027

HFCL, HFCL Ltd

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

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Telecom and defence electronics firm HFCL Ltd on Thursday said it secured export orders worth about ₹834.36 crore (around $88.94 million) for supplying optical fibre cables (OFC).
 
In an exchange filing, the company stated the orders came through its overseas wholly-owned subsidiary from what it described as a “renowned international customer”. It did not name the buyer.
 
The cables will be made to the customer’s specifications, and the orders are to be executed by June 2027, according to the disclosure.
 
HFCL said the promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the orders, and they are not related-party transactions. It added that the orders were received in the normal course of business.
 
 
“These orders reaffirm the confidence reposed by our customers in the Company’s manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality,” the company said.

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The filing did not disclose other commercial terms beyond general contract conditions. 
 
The latest order follows a series of export wins by HFCL in 2026, particularly in the optical fibre cable segment.
 
In September, the company announced a three-year supply agreement worth approximately ₹2,329 crore ($244 million) with a global multinational corporation for high-fibre-count optical fibre cables. 
 
HFCL bagged an export order worth ₹495.8 crore (about $51.98 million) from an international data centre company for optical fibre-based connectivity solutions, to be executed by December 2026.
 
The company’s order book stood at ₹28,911 crore, and it expects FY27 revenue to grow at least 80 per cent over FY26.

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Topics : Indian export Optical Fibre Cable BS Web Reports

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 10:20 AM IST