HFCL secures ₹10,159-cr order from foreign firm for optical fibre cable

Homegrown telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged a mega deal of around ₹10,159 crore from a global multinational corporation for supplying optical fibre cable, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The deal is spread over five years starting 2026 till December 2030.

"The company has entered into a five-year supply agreement with a customer for the supply of high-quality, high-fibre-count optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary. The total potential value of the contract over its tenure is estimated at around $1.10 billion equivalent to about ₹10,159 crore based on prevailing selling prices of OFC products being supplied," the filing said.

HFCL did not disclose the name of the customer in the filing.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone, being the first instance in the company's history of entering into a long-term, multi-year OFC supply arrangement of this nature," the filing said.

Under the contract, HFCL will supply OFC as per customer specifications.

"Given that only a limited number of manufacturers globally possess the requisite technology depth, manufacturing precision, and scale required for such complex OFC products, this engagement materially strengthens the company's competitive positioning and reinforces its long-term growth outlook in the global OFC market," the filing said.