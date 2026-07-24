Highway Infrastructure bags ₹28.69 crore toll operations contract from NHAI

Highway Infrastructure Ltd on Friday said it has secured a ₹28.69 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations at the Kozhinjipatti Fee Plaza on the Dindigul-Samayanallur section of NH-44 in Tamil Nadu.

In a BSE filing, the company said it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from NHAI for the operation and collection of user fees at the toll plaza. The contract is valid for 90 days.

The scope of work includes toll collection operations along with the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent facilities, including replenishment of consumable items.

The Kozhinjipatti Fee Plaza is located on NH-44, India's longest national highway, which connects Madurai and southern Tamil Nadu and carries passenger, freight and tourism traffic.

The company said the contract is expected to strengthen its toll operations portfolio, enhance revenue visibility and expand its geographic footprint in South India.

Highway Infrastructure currently operates across multiple states in toll collection, EPC infrastructure and real estate businesses. "This contract further strengthens our tollway collection portfolio and reflects the confidence that leading infrastructure authorities place in HIL's execution capabilities," said Arun Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Highway Infrastructure.

Highway Infrastructure shares were trading 0.57 per cent higher/lower at ₹44.25 on the BSE at 11.30 am.