Highway Infrastructure secures ₹245 cr toll contracts in UP, Tamil Nadu

Indore-based Highway Infrastructure Ltd (HIL) has bagged toll operations contracts worth over ₹245 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, saying the new orders will support the company’s revenue growth over the next few years.

HIL is an integrated infrastructure platform with operations across tolling, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and real estate. The company currently operates in 11 states and one Union Territory.

The company has executed an order from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for toll collection and plaza management services for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The contract has a tenure of two years and is valued at ₹220.66 crore, comprising ₹105.08 crore in the first year, with a 10 per cent escalation applicable in the second year.

HIL has also received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for operations at the Velanchettiyur Fee Plaza on NH-7 in Tamil Nadu. The contract is valued at ₹24.46 crore.

The company said that with these contract additions, alongside its existing tolling operations, HIL expects its tolling vertical to generate more than ₹400 crore in revenue over the next two years.

“These additions provide greater visibility to our tolling business and reinforce our strategy of building a scalable and sustainable infrastructure platform. With a growing portfolio of toll operations, we remain focused on delivering efficient highway management services while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” HIL Managing Director Arun Kumar Jain said.