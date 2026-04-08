Hilton, Royal Orchid tie up to open 125 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels by 2035

Global hospitality major Hilton on Wednesday announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Regenta Hotels Private Limited, owned by Royal Orchid Hotels Limited, for opening 125 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels across western and southern India by 2035.

The partnership accelerates Hilton's upper mid-scale expansion in India, where rising domestic travel and growing demand from the country's expanding middle class are driving strong opportunities in the mid-market segment.

The franchised hotels will primarily be developed across western and southern markets, including Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, joining more than 3,100 Hampton by Hilton properties operating globally.

Alan Watts, President, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, "India's economic growth, expanding middle class and rapid infrastructure development are reshaping the country's travel landscape, creating significant opportunities for our brands. Our new strategic partnership with the Regenta Hotels Group demonstrates our commitment to working with established local operators, enabling us to scale our franchise footprint rapidly while maintaining the strength and consistency of Hilton's brands." Hampton by Hilton is the company's largest brand by number of hotels in the upper-mid scale segment globally.

Chander Baljee, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Royal Orchid Group, said, "Our portfolio is a healthy mix of owned, managed and franchised properties, and this partnership with Hilton will drive significant growth in the country's mid-market hospitality segment. As domestic travel continues to grow and new economic centres emerge across the country, we see a significant opportunity to expand the Hampton by Hilton brand across cities in India.