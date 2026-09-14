Himadri eyes 70% exports with full capacity utilisation at Birla Tyres

Anurag Choudhary, chairman and managing director and chief executive officer of Himadri, said Birla Tyres, which resumed production on May 29 last year, has been ramping up output every month and is expected to see a substantial increase in revenue as utilisation improves. The company achieved a top line of ₹126 crore in the first quarter and expects the business to grow quarter-on-quarter.

Birla Tyres has an installed capacity of around 400 tonnes per day, with current production at about 80-100 tonnes per day. “The idea is to ramp up in every quarter. The biggest shift in the business will come from a change in product mix. We are moving in phases from its traditional truck and bus bias tyre (also known as a cross-ply tyre) business towards OTR and OHT tyres, with agriculture and mining identified as the principal growth segments,” he said in an interaction with Business Standard.

Choudhary said the transition would take around four years, during which the company will introduce around 400 new stock-keeping units to address specific customer requirements. The strategy is aimed at moving Birla Tyres into higher-value and more specialised tyre categories with stronger demand in global markets.

Exports will be central to this strategy. The company has already started exporting, although volumes are currently small because production is still at an early stage of rampup. It is initially targeting African markets and some countries in West Asia, while also developing opportunities in Europe and the US. The international footprint is expected to expand substantially over the next five years.

Himadri expects more than two-thirds of the OTR and OHT tyre volumes produced in India to be exported to international markets. “We aspire to export more than 70 per cent of our production to the global market for agriculture and mining tyres. We are building a robust international distribution network,” Choudhary said.

The product portfolio is also set to widen further. While OTR and OHT will remain the key near-term focus, Himadri is preparing for a subsequent entry into passenger car radial (PCR) tyres, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) and sport utility vehicle categories, with a dedicated PCR facility being readied for commissioning in 2028 at its factory in Odisha’s Balasore district. “We will have all the products. We have OTR, OHT, bias for trucks and buses, then we have PCR and EV,” he said.

The company is simultaneously investing in modernising the Birla Tyres plant through automation, machinery upgrades, and new equipment. It is also evaluating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing, with implementation expected to form part of the company’s three- to four-year technology road map.

Choudhary acknowledged that the company’s current market share remains small because production has only recently restarted but said the focus is on building a meaningful position over the next five years rather than chasing market share immediately.

Established in 1991 as a division of Kesoram Industries under the BK Birla Group, Birla Tyres had built a strong domestic and international footprint, offering commercial, agricultural and OTR tyres. It had collaborated with Italian tyre giant Pirelli for the production of radial tyres. The company sold its Haridwar plant to JK Tyre in 2016 to manage escalating debt.

It later faced severe financial distress and entered corporate insolvency in 2022. The company was subsequently acquired for ₹347 crore in 2023 by a consortium of Himadri Speciality Chemical and Dalmia Bharat Refractories. Himadri fully acquired the remaining stake in April 2025 by converting debentures into equity.

Choudhary said the company’s immediate priority is to build customer confidence and establish its products in the market, with higher capacity utilisation, revenue, exports and profitability expected to follow.

“We want to build and bank on the trust which Birla has developed over the past four decades. So, in our new avatar, we want to take forward this legacy of trust, confidence, and strength of tyre to a new level. We are also working on a lot of new technology, and plans are afoot to integrate AI,” he added.