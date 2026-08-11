Himadri plans ₹1,300 cr FY27 capex, steps up battery materials investments

Himadri Speciality Chemical plans to deploy around ₹1,300 crore in capital expenditure (capex) over the next one year, as the specialty chemical manufacturer accelerates investments in lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials, carbon-based advanced materials, and other high-value products, said Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Anurag Choudhary.

The company is also preparing for another investment cycle of around ₹1,500 crore in the following year and setting up India’s first commercial carbon nanotube manufacturing plant with an initial investment of ₹70 crore, Choudhary said in an exclusive conversation with Business Standard.

The Kolkata-headquartered company completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Odisha’s Balasore-based Birla Tyres, making it a wholly owned subsidiary effective April 2025. The tyre unit resumed production in May last year and is now operating at 100 tonnes per day, with capacity being ramped up every month. It posted revenue of ₹126 crore in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27).

Himadri has already outlined ₹1,125 crore in capex for its Li-ion phosphate (LFP) project, ₹170 crore for super-specialty carbon black (SSCB), and ₹70 crore for a carbon nanotube project. “We are targeting ₹30,000 crore in revenue from battery chemicals over the next six years, with a series of investments to be rolled out in phases,” Choudhary said.

The company is positioning itself to build what Choudhary described as a raw material component hub for Li-ion cells, with capabilities spanning both cathode and anode materials. The strategy is aimed not only at meeting India’s rapidly growing battery manufacturing requirements but also at supplying global customers looking to diversify their sourcing away from China.

Unlike companies that specialise in either cathode or anode materials, Himadri intends to develop capabilities across both sides of the battery ecosystem. On the cathode side, it is setting up an LFP plant with an initial capacity of 2,000 tonnes per annum, followed by a 40,000-tonne-per-annum facility. The company is ultimately looking at capacity equivalent to around 100 gigawatt-hours in five years.

Choudhary said the strategy could give India a stronger position in the global Li-ion component manufacturing landscape, particularly because China currently dominates LFP production. “Today, 100 per cent of LFP capacity is in China. No company outside China in the world is making LFP. So, Himadri is going to pioneer this,” he said.

On the anode side, Himadri is developing capabilities in synthetic graphite, natural graphite, and silicon-carbon materials. Choudhary said this combination could make Himadri a “one-stop shop” for battery manufacturers, with the ability to supply cathode materials as well as different types of anodes and customised blends.

Himadri is stepping up its focus on silicon-carbon materials, which could be a potential game changer for Li-ion batteries. The company has developed its own technology and intends to establish a manufacturing plant. “We are evaluating potential locations for the project in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal,” he said.

Another emerging area for Himadri is carbon nanotubes. Choudhary described carbon nanotubes as a high-potential material because they combine strength, conductivity, and light weight. “We will start with a 200-tonne plant in West Bengal and go for larger expansion subsequently. Targeted for commissioning in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of FY27, the unit is expected to position Himadri among a select group of global manufacturers serving this high-growth market,” he said.

Himadri is evaluating additional investments and capacity expansions across several states, with Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal emerging as key locations for future growth. Choudhary said the company is evaluating several capex opportunities across different products and that West Bengal has increasingly moved to the top of its consideration for new capacity.

“We are advancing our entry into premium specialty applications through SSCB, leveraging our fully integrated carbon black platform. SSCB is expected to deliver considerably higher value realisation across niche applications such as Li-ion batteries, engineered plastics, fabrics, fibres, coatings, and conductive black. Supported by a proposed capex of ₹170 crore, the project is targeted for commissioning in Q4 of 2027-28,” Choudhary said.

The company is also examining how artificial intelligence (AI) can be integrated across its operations, particularly in manufacturing. “Himadri is looking at AI not as a standalone technology investment but as an integral part of business operations that can improve efficiency and sustainability,” he added.