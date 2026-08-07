Hindalco bets on ₹50K crore projects as debt peaks to ₹80,000 crore

Hindalco Industries Ltd expects consolidated net debt to peak at around ₹80,000 crore as the company enters a high-investment phase with nearly ₹50,000 crore of projects under execution across aluminium, copper and recycling businesses, managing director (MD) Satish Pai said on Friday.

The Aditya Birla Group’s metals’ company reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance in the first quarter of FY27. Net profit rose 75 per cent to ₹7,013 crore compared to ₹4,004 crore during the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue rose 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹84,825 crore and consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 73 per cent to a record ₹14,989 crore.

The strong performance was driven by record earnings across businesses.

Aluminium upstream Ebitda surged 81 per cent to ₹7,390 crore, copper Ebitda rose 36 per cent to ₹918 crore, while Novelis reported adjusted Ebitda of ₹4,875 crore, up 37 per cent Y-o-Y.

However, the company’s leverage increased sharply as it continued to invest and build working capital.

Consolidated net debt stood at ₹77,495 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with ₹34,257 crore a year ago, while net debt-to-Ebitda increased to 1.95 times from 1.02 times.

Pai said the company was close to the peak debt level and expects deleveraging once working capital normalises. “This is the maximum. This quarter we had a little bit higher inventory, working capital block, that is why the net debt went up. But I think 80,000 is sort of the peak” Pai said. He added that as the inventory will go down, the net debt will start to go down on the absolute level.

Pai said Hindalco currently has around ₹50,000 crore worth of projects underway, including expansions in alumina, aluminium smelting, copper and recycling.

“The biggest focus of the management team is to deliver those projects on time and on budget,” he said.

The company has retained its FY27 capital expenditure plan of around ₹12,000 crore, with investments focused on refinery expansion, smelter capacity, copper recycling and downstream businesses.

Hindalco’s strategic investment pipeline includes Aditya Aluminium smelter expansion, a copper smelter project, captive coal mines and downstream projects such as battery foil and battery enclosures.

The company said Aditya Aluminium Smelter Phase 1 is on track to begin production in FY28, while the copper smelter is targeted for FY29 commissioning.

A key shift in Hindalco’s strategy will be building a larger domestic recycling ecosystem for aluminium and copper.

Pai said the company plans to become a major user of domestic scrap, reducing dependence on imported material. “The big new thing in our strategy is that Hindalco is going to become big in utilising scrap in India, both for aluminium and copper,” he said.

Currently, the company sources about half of its aluminium scrap requirement domestically and imports the remaining portion. Hindalco expects to reduce aluminium scrap import dependence over the next three years.

The company expects faster progress in copper recycling, with domestic scrap expected to account for 60-70 per cent of requirements within two years. The copper and e-waste recycling project is targeted for commissioning in FY27.