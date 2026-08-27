Hindalco commissions super specialty alumina manufacturing plant in K'taka

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday announced the commissioning of India's first super specialty alumina manufacturing plant in Karnataka with an annual production capacity of 30,000 tonnes.

With a 30,000-tonne annual production capacity, the plant will cater to the growing demand for advanced fire-safety materials for wires and cables and other high-performance applications.

"Hindalco Industries... has commissioned a greenfield Superfine PPT ATH (Precipitated Aluminium Trihydrate) manufacturing plant in Belagavi, Karnataka, bringing domestic production of this high-value specialty alumina product to India for the first time," the company said in a statement.

PPT ATH is a high-value, halogen-free flame-retardant material used in fire-safe cables, polymer insulators, thermal insulation, composites and paints. It helps in suppressing flame propagation and smoke generation without releasing halogen acid gases.

Demand is growing with stricter fire-safety standards, rising EV and infrastructure adoption, and the shift towards sustainable, high-performance materials.

Against this backdrop, the plant's capacity of 30,000 tonnes per annum in the first phase has been designed to meet almost the entire domestic demand for safer cables from the wire and cable industry.

The facility is designed for phased expansion to 60,000 tonnes, enabling Hindalco to scale capacity in line with domestic market growth.

The facility is also the world's only specialty alumina plant to operate entirely on renewable energy, setting a global benchmark for sustainable manufacturing.

Hindalco is the country's leading producer of specialty alumina, manufacturing more than 120 grades of non-metallurgical specialty alumina. Its portfolio serves a wide range of industries, including refractories, ceramics, wire and cable, railways, batteries and electronics, water treatment, and bulk chemicals.