Thursday, August 27, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to watchHDFC Bank ShareSterlite Technologies ShareWhy Nepal is vulnerableHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceTempsens IPO
Home / Companies / News / Hindalco commissions super specialty alumina manufacturing plant in K'taka

Hindalco commissions super specialty alumina manufacturing plant in K'taka

With a 30,000-tonne annual production capacity, the plant will cater to the growing demand for advanced fire-safety materials for wires and cables and other high-performance applications

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

The facility is designed for phased expansion to 60,000 tonnes, enabling Hindalco to scale capacity in line with domestic market growth.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday announced the commissioning of India's first super specialty alumina manufacturing plant in Karnataka with an annual production capacity of 30,000 tonnes.

With a 30,000-tonne annual production capacity, the plant will cater to the growing demand for advanced fire-safety materials for wires and cables and other high-performance applications.

"Hindalco Industries... has commissioned a greenfield Superfine PPT ATH (Precipitated Aluminium Trihydrate) manufacturing plant in Belagavi, Karnataka, bringing domestic production of this high-value specialty alumina product to India for the first time," the company said in a statement.

PPT ATH is a high-value, halogen-free flame-retardant material used in fire-safe cables, polymer insulators, thermal insulation, composites and paints. It helps in suppressing flame propagation and smoke generation without releasing halogen acid gases.

 

Demand is growing with stricter fire-safety standards, rising EV and infrastructure adoption, and the shift towards sustainable, high-performance materials.

Also Read

Datura, thorn apple

Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket lose food licences over Datura sales

Dhatura, Datura, thorn apple

Karnataka suspends food licences of ecommerce platforms for selling Dhatura

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka Cabinet clears Bill allowing 5% park land for public projects

Karnataka IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar

Karnataka MSME director not missing, away in UP due to father's health

Karnataka IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar

K'taka MSME director Gyanendra Gangwar goes missing from B'luru airport

Against this backdrop, the plant's capacity of 30,000 tonnes per annum in the first phase has been designed to meet almost the entire domestic demand for safer cables from the wire and cable industry.

The facility is designed for phased expansion to 60,000 tonnes, enabling Hindalco to scale capacity in line with domestic market growth.

The facility is also the world's only specialty alumina plant to operate entirely on renewable energy, setting a global benchmark for sustainable manufacturing.

Hindalco is the country's leading producer of specialty alumina, manufacturing more than 120 grades of non-metallurgical specialty alumina. Its portfolio serves a wide range of industries, including refractories, ceramics, wire and cable, railways, batteries and electronics, water treatment, and bulk chemicals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Healthcare becomes private credit's No 2 sector with 13% share H1 2026: EY

HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank chairman, HDFC Bank CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, Atanu Chakraborty, Keki Mistry, HDFC Bank board, HDFC Bank leadership, HDFC Bank chairman appointment, HDFC Bank CEO reappointment, HDFC Bank governance, HDFC Bank legal review, HDFC

Uncertainty over CEO's term weighing on HDFC Bank's stock, says Macquarie

Paradip Port

AM/NS India secures 30-year concession for captive berth at Paradip Port

Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group and founder and chairman emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises

How NCLT approved Subhash Chandra's ₹6.5 cr payout against ₹22,006 cr claims

Gail India

GAIL plans expansion in gas, petrochemicals, and clean energy: Chairman

Topics : Hindalco Karnataka aluminium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 3:38 PM IST