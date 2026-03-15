Hindalco halts production of extruded aluminium products due to Iran war
The Aditya Birla Group-owned metals producer declared force majeure to all of its extruded aluminium customers on March 11, the notice showed
Listen to This Article
India's Hindalco Industries has halted output of extruded aluminium, a value-added aluminium product, due to a gas shortage in the wake of supply disruptions in the Middle East, according to a company notice seen by Reuters and two sources.
The Aditya Birla Group-owned metals producer declared force majeure to all of its extruded aluminium customers on March 11, the notice showed.
Extruded aluminium is used in construction, electric vehicles, electronics and solar panels.
India is reeling under its worst gas crisis in decades due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, with the government cutting supplies for industries to shield households from any shortage of cooking gas.
"Hindalco has taken and continues to take all reasonable steps to mitigate the impact of the force majeure event," the company said in the notice.
Also Read
Hindalco's aluminium smelters, however, remain operational, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.
Hindalco did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside of business hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 2:27 PM IST