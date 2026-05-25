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Hindalco sees steady Novelis earnings, strong domestic demand in 2027

Hindalco expects high double-digit growth in domestic aluminium ‌downstream business in FY27, driven by ramp-up at its new rolling facility, Aditya FRP, and expansion into higher-value products

Hindalco

The Aditya Birla Group company posted consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,049 crore in Q3FY26, down from ₹3,735 crore a year earlier

Reuters May 25
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

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Hindalco Industries expects unit Novelis to deliver earnings of about $500 per tonne in fiscal 2027 and sees strong ​demand across its Indian aluminium and copper businesses, a ​senior executive said on Monday.

Fire-related disruptions at Novelis' Oswego plant in ‌New York hurt earnings in the fiscal year 2026, resulting in a one-time charge of ₹4,171 crore ($437.59 million) in the fourth quarter.

"...for Novelis the worst is over", said managing director Satish Pai in an earnings call with media, adding that he remains confident of retaining customers like automaker Ford.

The US unit, which contributes about 60 per cent of revenue, reported adjusted EBITDA of $462 per tonne for fiscal 2026.

 

Hindalco, one of India's biggest aluminium and copper producers, benefited from firmer metal ‌prices and strong seasonal demand, but the West Asia conflict has raised input costs and tightened supplies.

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"The two places where our prices have gone up are Furnace Oil and CP Coke (Calcined Petroleum)," he pointed out, and said will only correct once the Strait of Hormuz opens, and then the commodity fuel prices come down.

Raw material costs will go up by another ​5 per cent in the coming quarters, Pai said.

Hindalco expects high double-digit growth in its domestic aluminium ‌downstream business this fiscal year, driven by ramp-up at its new rolling facility, Aditya FRP, and expansion into higher-value products such as ​EV components ‌and construction materials.

The company forecast quarterly copper EBITDA of ₹600 crore to ‌₹700 crore, with earnings seen remaining resilient despite weak treatment and refining charges, supported by downstream products and precious metals.

Pai said India could ‌eliminate ​reliance on imported ​refined copper within two years through capacity additions and recycling, though dependence on imported copper ore is likely to continue despite ‌efforts to boost ​domestic exploration and secure long-term supply deals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Hindalco Hindalco Industries Novelis Aluminium Sector Aluminium industry

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

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