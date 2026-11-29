Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Misra on Sunday said the state-run miner aims to triple its production from 40 lakh tonnes to 120 lakh tonnes over the next three years to boost mineral security and cut imports.

Addressing a gathering on the company's foundation day here, Misra said the company remains optimistic about achieving the target, despite the scale of the challenge.

Noting HCL's presence at Khetri in Rajasthan, Malanjkhand in Madhya Pradesh, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, and in Gujarat and Maharashtra, Misra said copper is vital for artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electric vehicles, aerospace and defence.

"Even if we may have lagged behind over the past 20 to 25 years, if we keep making efforts, the day is not far when we will become self-reliant in this sector too," he said.

India imported copper worth more than Rs 50,000 crore in 2025-26, he said, underlining the urgency of raising domestic output.

Against a refining capacity of about 12 lakh tonnes, of which roughly 8 lakh tonnes is functional, HCL currently contributes only around 5 per cent through its copper concentrate, he said.

Outlining a multi-pronged strategy, Misra said the company is working to scale up output from existing mines, reopen closed ones, develop new mines, which may take five to 10 years to come online, and explore opportunities abroad, including in copper mining.

He said project delays and time slippages add to costs and risk derailing plans.

The CMD said the company has stepped up exploration, adding that while results are not immediate, future growth will depend on exploration undertaken today.

On unit-level targets, Misra said production at Khetri, which began in 1967, will double from around 15 lakh tonnes to 30 lakh tonnes over three years, while that at Malanjkhand will also double from 25 lakh tonnes to 50 lakh tonnes.

The output of the Indian Copper Complex (ICC) in Ghatsila is about 4 lakh tonnes at present, and the company plans a tenfold jump to 40 lakh tonnes in three years, he said.