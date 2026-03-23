Hindustan Foods to acquire Ultra Beauty Care unit for ₹19.9 crore
The acquisition is in line with HFL's strategy to enter contract manufacturing and expansion of its business into a comprehensive range of ayurvedic, herbal beauty care and cosmetic products
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FMCG contract manufacturer Hindustan Foods Ltd on Monday announced the acquisition of ayurvedic, herbal beauty care and cosmetic products facility of Ultra Beauty Care Pvt Ltd in Maharashtra for ₹19.9 crore.
The company has executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) on March 23, 2026 with Ultra Beauty Care Pvt Ltd and its authorised representatives, for acquisition of the business undertaking at C-15, Five Star Industrial Area MIDC Shendra, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Hindustan Foods Ltd (HFL) said in a regulatory filing.
The acquisition is in line with HFL's strategy to enter contract manufacturing and expansion of its business into a comprehensive range of ayurvedic, herbal beauty care and cosmetic products, it added.
The company identified the facility as a suitable acquisition target because it is into contract manufacturing of a comprehensive range of ayurvedic, herbal beauty care and cosmetic products.
On the value of acquisition, HFL said it will be acquired for a cash consideration of ₹19.9 crore subject to certain customary adjustments in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the BTA.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by first quarter of 2026-27 subject to fulfilment of the condition in the BTA, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:25 PM IST