Hindustan Power announces closure of ₹1,135 cr for solar project in UP

Hindustan Power on Thursday announced financial closure of Rs 1,135 crore for its 300 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh.

The project is progressing as per the planned development schedule and is set to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's growing renewable energy capacity, Hindustan Power said in a statement.

"Hindustan Power has achieved financial closure for its 435 MWp/300 MW solar power project in Lalitpur district, Uttar Pradesh, with the IREDA sanctioning debt of Rs 1,135 crore," the statement said.

The project has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and was awarded to Hindustan Power through a competitive bidding process in 2025.

The project is among the largest solar projects being developed in Uttar Pradesh and will contribute towards meeting the state's growing energy requirements through clean power generation.

Hindustan Power Chairman Ratul Puri said Uttar Pradesh is experiencing growing energy demand alongside an increasing focus on renewable energy, and projects of this scale will play an important role in strengthening the state's clean energy capacity.

Hindustan Power is a leading integrated power generation company in India with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation.