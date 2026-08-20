Thursday, August 20, 2026 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchTempsens Instruments IPOSajjan Kumar Death NewsTata Motors stockAmazon Alexa+BWF Worlds Day 3Gold and Silver Price TodayWomen's Hockey World Cup 2026
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Power announces closure of ₹1,135 cr for solar project in UP

Hindustan Power announces closure of ₹1,135 cr for solar project in UP

The project is progressing as per the planned development schedule and is set to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's growing renewable energy capacity, Hindustan Power said

solar projects

The project is among the largest solar projects being developed in Uttar Pradesh.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Power on Thursday announced financial closure of Rs 1,135 crore for its 300 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh.

The project is progressing as per the planned development schedule and is set to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's growing renewable energy capacity, Hindustan Power said in a statement.

"Hindustan Power has achieved financial closure for its 435 MWp/300 MW solar power project in Lalitpur district, Uttar Pradesh, with the IREDA sanctioning debt of Rs 1,135 crore," the statement said.

The project has a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and was awarded to Hindustan Power through a competitive bidding process in 2025.

 

The project is among the largest solar projects being developed in Uttar Pradesh and will contribute towards meeting the state's growing energy requirements through clean power generation.

Hindustan Power Chairman Ratul Puri said Uttar Pradesh is experiencing growing energy demand alongside an increasing focus on renewable energy, and projects of this scale will play an important role in strengthening the state's clean energy capacity.

Hindustan Power is a leading integrated power generation company in India with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sunil D'Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products confident of double-digit growth in FY27: CEO

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India plans Singapore trading hub in hunt for critical minerals assets

gold loan

Aditya Birla Capital enters gold loan business, plans 1K branches in 3 yrs

Urban Company

Urban Company taps Unicommerce to expand operations in UAE, Saudi Arabia

Larsen & Turbo, L&T

L&T wins order worth up to ₹5,000 cr for Dubai airport APM system

Topics : Hindustan Power Hindustan Power Projects solar projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 2:38 PM IST