Hindustan Zinc approves ₹80,000 crore plan to double metal capacity

Hindustan Zinc Ltd will invest approximately ₹80,000 crore (about $8.5 billion) over the next three to five years to increase its metal production capacity from the existing 1.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 2 MTPA, the company said on Monday, following approval of its HZL 2.0 Growth Programme by the Board of Directors.

In a regulatory filing, the company disclosed that the proposed expansion will add approximately 1 MTPA of metal production capacity. The investment will cover new zinc and lead smelters, a silver refinery, mine and milling capacity expansion, exploration activities and related infrastructure, it said.

The company said the proposed investment includes the budget for the previously approved 250,000-tonne-per-annum (KTPA) integrated zinc smelter at Debari, along with exploration activities and other infrastructure. The Board had approved the Debari project in June 2025.

Following an internal evaluation and optimisation, its capacity has now been increased to 265 KTPA within the same approved budget.

The proposed investment will be financed through internal accruals and debt. Hindustan Zinc's existing capacity utilisation was approximately 92 per cent in the financial year 2025-26.

Expansion of zinc, lead and silver capacity

Under the HZL 2.0 programme, Hindustan Zinc plans to increase its total smelting capacity from 1,144 KTPA to 2,021 KTPA.

The expansion includes an additional 765 KTPA of zinc smelting capacity and 200 KTPA of lead smelting capacity. The company's zinc smelting capacity is projected to reach 1,611 KTPA, while lead smelting capacity will increase to 410 KTPA.

ALSO READ: IBM in talks with two more states for quantum computing tie-ups in India The expansion, as per the company, will include a new 500 KTPA zinc smelter and a 200 KTPA lead smelter, which are expected to be commissioned over the next three to five years.

The company also plans to increase its silver refining capacity from 800 tonnes per annum (TPA) to 1,500 TPA through a new 700 TPA silver refinery.

Hindustan Zinc expects to reach 1.4 MTPA of refined metal capacity by FY29, following the commissioning of the integrated zinc smelter at Debari, which has an expected capacity of 265 KTPA, according to its statement. The subsequent expansion will take the company's refined metal capacity to 2 MTPA.

Mining and milling capacity to increase

The proposed expansion will also cover the company's mining and milling operations to support higher metal production, it said.

Hindustan Zinc plans to increase its total ore production capacity from 19.3 MTPA to 35 MTPA, involving an additional 15.7 MTPA of capacity.

The expansion will cover its existing mining operations at Rampura Agucha, Kayad, Sindesar Khurd, Rajpura Dariba and Zawar, along with the development of the Bamnia Kalan project.

The proposed additions include 1.5 MTPA at Rampura Agucha and Kayad, 1 MTPA at Sindesar Khurd, 5.4 MTPA at Rajpura Dariba, 4.3 MTPA at Zawar and 3.5 MTPA at Bamnia Kalan.

The company said the ore production capacities are based on a conceptual plan and may change following further project detailing.

An additional investment of ₹3,823 crore is also planned for the Rampura Agucha tailings reprocessing plant. Its output will be used as input material for the smelters.

Steel expansion to drive zinc demand

Hindustan Zinc has linked its expansion plans to the expected growth in zinc consumption, particularly from the steel and infrastructure sectors.

India's crude steel production capacity is projected to increase from 205 million tonnes in FY2025 to 300 million tonnes by FY2030, according to the company's investor presentation.

The presentation also estimates that domestic zinc demand could double over the next five to 10 years, supported by the expansion of steel production capacity.

It projects global zinc demand to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 1.4% over the next decade, driven by infrastructure development and electrification.

The company also cited increasing demand from construction, automobiles, renewable energy and manufacturing as factors supporting zinc consumption.

According to the presentation, government infrastructure capital expenditure stood at ₹11.21 trillion in FY2026. India added 54.6 GW of renewable energy capacity during the same financial year, while passenger vehicle sales grew 7.9 per cent year-on-year.

Hindustan Zinc also expects mined zinc supply to decline after 2030 amid mine closures and limited new projects. Falling ore grades and delays in new projects could further constrain supply, according to the company's assessment.