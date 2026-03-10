Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with CMR Green to set up zinc alloy unit

Hindustan Zinc Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CMR Green Technologies Ltd to set up a manufacturing facility at Zinc Park in Rajasthan, the companies said in exchange filing on Tuesday.

The proposed unit will produce zinc alloys used in sectors such as automotive, infrastructure, die-casting and consumer goods. The project aims to support downstream value addition of zinc while promoting lower-emission metal processing.

The partnership marks the second major agreement for Zinc Park after Hindustan Zinc earlier signed an MoU with Tripura Group. The park is being positioned as India’s first integrated ecosystem for zinc-based industrial applications.

Zinc Park was announced during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The project is being developed jointly by Hindustan Zinc and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation.

Located near Hindustan Zinc’s operations at Chanderiya, Dariba and Debari, the park is expected to benefit from established logistics networks and reliable raw material supply. The facility is also planned to operate as part of a renewable energy-powered industrial hub.

The park is designed to host both MSMEs and large companies involved in galvanising, die-casting, zinc oxide production and related applications. Companies setting up units are expected to benefit from raw material linkages, long-term supply agreements and other incentives.

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc said, “Zinc Park is a strategic vision to drive industrial growth, local manufacturing, and sustainability through zinc-based applications. We are pleased to welcome CMR Green Technologies as a partner in this journey. Their leadership in non-ferrous metal recycling and strong capabilities in alloy production will play a pivotal role in building a future-ready, innovation-driven zinc ecosystem.”