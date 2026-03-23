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HZL, Tata Steel tie up to boost low-carbon zinc use in steel manufacturing

The partnership highlights both firms' resolve to weave climate priorities into their core operations and sourcing strategies

STEEL

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

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Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Monday said it has partnered with Tata Steel to expand the use of its low-carbon zinc solution, EcoZen, in steel manufacturing.

The partnership highlights both firms' resolve to weave climate priorities into their core operations and sourcing strategies.

"Hindustan Zinc... has strengthened its longstanding association with Tata Steel to expand the integration of EcoZen, its lowcarbon zinc solution into sustainable steel manufacturing," Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to the BSE.

EcoZen is produced using renewable energy and has a verified carbon footprint of less than one tonne of CO equivalent per tonne of zinc -- about 75 per cent lower than the global industry average.

 

By significantly reducing emissions at the raw material stage, EcoZen enables downstream industries to lower value-chain emissions and advance their decarbonisation goals. 

"Our partnership with Tata Steel is a significant milestone in scaling up the adoption of low-carbon zinc and reinforcing greener supply chains across India's industrial ecosystem," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

Zinc plays an important role in galvanising steel to protect against corrosion and extend service life, making it indispensable across sectors such as infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, electronics, and energy storage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Hindustan Zinc Tata Steel manufacturing BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

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