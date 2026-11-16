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Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹80,000 cr to raise capacity to 2 million tonnes

The company plans to nearly double metal production capacity to 2 million tonnes over three to five years, driven by rising zinc demand from steel and infrastructure sectors

Hindustan Zinc

Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 9:06 PM IST

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Hindustan Zinc (HZL), the country's largest zinc producer, on Monday said its board had approved an investment of approximately ₹80,000 crore over the next three to five years to nearly double its metal production capacity to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the existing 1.1 MTPA.
 
The proposed expansion, under the company's HZL 2.0 Growth Programme, will add approximately 1 MTPA of metal production capacity. The company said the expansion was aimed at capitalising on growth in zinc consumption, driven by demand from the steel and infrastructure sectors.
 
The announcement comes as the company's existing metal production capacity was already operating at around 92 per cent utilisation during the financial year 2025-26, according to its regulatory filings.
 
 
The ₹80,000-crore investment estimate includes the previously approved budget for a 250,000-tonne-per-annum integrated zinc smelter at Debari, exploration activities and other related infrastructure projects approved by the board from time to time.
 
The company had approved the Debari smelter project in June 2025. Following subsequent internal evaluation and optimisation, its planned capacity has been enhanced to 265,000 tonnes per annum within the same approved budget, the filing said.

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Hindustan Zinc said the proposed growth programme would be financed through a combination of internal accruals and debt.
 
The company has cited expectations of higher zinc consumption, particularly from the steel and infrastructure sectors, as the rationale for the expansion.
 
The proposed increase would take Hindustan Zinc's metal production capacity to 2 MTPA, significantly expanding its existing production base over the next three to five years.
 

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Topics : Hindustan Zinc HZL Zinc

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 9:06 PM IST