How Hindware-Google verdict could rewrite digital strategy for India Inc

Type a brand name into Google, and there is a good chance you will see advertisements from competing companies alongside the brand's own search results.

This practice has long been a part of the digital advertising playbook across industries. Businesses often pay to ensure they appear prominently when consumers search for their own brands, while also targeting searches related to competing brands.

The Delhi High Court's recent ruling in the Hindware-Google trademark dispute could change that.

By holding Google liable for allowing competitors to bid on the trademark "HINDWARE" as a keyword and awarding ₹30 lakh in damages to Hindware, the ruling could affect how companies acquire customers, protect their brands, allocate marketing budgets and manage their dependence on digital platforms.

From buying demand to owning demand

According to trademark and intellectual property (IP) legal experts, the dispute is fundamentally about the ownership of customer intent. If someone searches for a brand by name, should that traffic go to the brand they searched for or to whoever pays the most for an advertisement?

In a post on X, market intelligence firm Aegis Market Intel argued that digital platforms increasingly reward those who control distribution. The Hindware ruling, in many ways, is an attempt to redraw that boundary.

"The internet was supposed to reward the best product. Somewhere along the way, it started rewarding whoever controlled distribution. If someone searches for a brand by name, they've already made a choice. Diverting that intent through paid placement always felt like a tax on trust," Aegis said.

It expresses a concern shared by many founders and marketers: should companies be allowed to profit from customer demand that another brand has spent years building?

Why founders are welcoming the ruling

Among the strongest supporters of the judgment is Zerodha founder and chief executive Nithin Kamath.

In a post on X, Kamath described competitor keyword bidding as a long-standing problem affecting companies of all sizes. According to him, users searching specifically for "Zerodha" frequently encounter advertisements from competitors before reaching Zerodha's own website.

Kamath said the problem becomes even more ironic because many businesses end up bidding on their own trademarks simply to prevent competitors from doing so. "If you own a business and have a trademarked name for your business, you still have to pay Google just to hopefully make your name too expensive for your competition to run ads on it," he wrote.

He also argued that the judgment could be particularly beneficial for startups that spend heavily building awareness but lack the resources to constantly defend their traffic.

Kamath highlighted that searches on app stores is another issue that receives less attention than web search. According to him, users who click on sponsored app listings often end up installing rival applications, creating higher conversion losses than traditional search advertising.

What happens to customer acquisition costs?

Aryan Anurag, co-founder of Delhi-based digital media agency Binge Labs, told Business Standard that brand-search traffic reflects awareness and trust that companies have already spent years building.

"Brand searches are typically the result of investing attention into content, PR, social media, creator partnerships and brand-building efforts. Protecting that demand is becoming increasingly important because it reflects value that has already been established over time," he said.

According to Anurag, competitor-keyword bidding has become a common performance-marketing strategy across sectors including fintech, SaaS, D2C, edtech and consumer internet businesses.

For challenger brands, the attraction is obvious. Because consumers searching for competing brands are often close to making a purchase decision, competitor-brand keywords have become an efficient acquisition tool for startups and challenger brands.

However, if legal risks around trademark bidding increase, companies may have to rethink their marketing mix.

Anurag expects brands to allocate more spending towards SEO, content ecosystems, influencer partnerships, creator-led marketing, communities and broader brand-building initiatives.

"The long-run impact may actually move companies to invest more heavily in driving demand rather than capturing the demand that has already been created by another brand," he said.

Winners and losers

According to industry executives and experts, the ruling could create a new divide in India's digital economy. The immediate winners are likely to be established brands with strong direct-search volumes and high consumer recall. This includes category leaders, banks, insurers, broking firms, consumer brands and SaaS companies that have invested heavily in building awareness and trust.

At the same time, Anurag argues the principle extends beyond large companies. If startups successfully create demand around their own brands, they too should be protected from competitors attempting to benefit from that demand through trademark-based advertising.

Created using AI The likely losers are challenger brands and marketers that rely heavily on competitor-keyword campaigns as a growth lever. If access to competitor-brand keywords becomes restricted, customer acquisition costs could increase as businesses shift towards more expensive generic search terms and broader awareness campaigns.

Search governance: A new boardroom issue

The ruling may also create a new corporate function that many companies have never formally considered, which experts call "search governance".

Until now, keyword bidding decisions have largely been handled by marketing teams and advertising agencies. That may no longer be sufficient. Companies may now need coordinated oversight involving legal, marketing, compliance and brand teams to decide which trademarks should be monitored, when complaints should be filed and how advertising risks should be managed.

Anurag believes businesses should strengthen trademark monitoring, conduct regular audits of search campaigns and establish clearer legal review mechanisms for performance-marketing activities.

He also argues that companies should gradually reduce excessive dependence on paid-search tactics. "As digital advertising becomes increasingly regulated, sustainable growth will depend more on trust, brand loyalty and audience relationships rather than purely tactical keyword acquisition," he said.

The trademark implications

From a legal perspective, experts say the judgment could have lasting consequences.

Germaine Pereira, partner at Mumbai-based law firm Solomon & Co, told Business Standard that the ruling is significant because it recognises that a trademark can be used even when consumers never actually see it.

In traditional advertising, consumers see the trademark on packaging, advertisements or storefronts. Digital advertising works differently. A trademark can be used invisibly in the background as a keyword to trigger sponsored results.

"If a person searches for Hindware and a competitor's advertisement appears because that competitor has bid on the word Hindware, the competitor is still using Hindware's brand value to attract the customer," Pereira said.

She noted that the judgment is particularly significant because Hindware is a distinctive consumer brand rather than a generic or descriptive term.

According to Pereira, courts are likely to increasingly examine factors such as consumer confusion, diversion of traffic, dilution of brand distinctiveness, unfair advantage and free-riding on another company's reputation.

She believes the platform-liability aspect of the ruling may ultimately prove even more significant than the trademark issue itself.

The judgment's rejection of a broad intermediary-defence argument could have far-reaching implications for digital platforms that actively participate in advertising ecosystems and generate revenue from trademark-based keyword auctions.

Why the debate is far from over

Not all legal experts believe the ruling fundamentally changes the law. Ravi Goyal, partner at Delhi-based law firm Scriboard, told Business Standard that the should not be interpreted as an outright ban on competitor-keyword advertising.

Google's use of registered trademarks as advertising keywords has been challenged before, and earlier Delhi High Court rulings have examined similar issues. Goyal said there is a strong possibility that Google could appeal the judgment, which could once again reshape the legal landscape surrounding keyword advertising.

Goyal noted that the court placed considerable emphasis on Hindware's status as a distinctive and well-known trademark, suggesting legal risks may be highest where brands enjoy strong recognition and market reputation.

Nevertheless, businesses should become more cautious, he said.

According to him, companies should review keyword strategies internally, especially where advertising agencies manage campaigns, and ensure they fully understand the legal implications of bidding on competitors' trademarks. Goyal also expects increased trademark enforcement activity by owners of well-known brands following the ruling.

The judgment has also triggered debate about its impact on consumers and competition. Mamta Jha, partner and head of litigation at Inttl Advocare, believes the ruling may overlook consumers' right to choose and right to know.

She points to earlier Delhi High Court decisions involving DRS Logistics and MakeMyTrip, where courts recognised that consumers searching for a trademark may not necessarily be looking only for that specific brand. They may also be interested in alternative products, competitor offerings, review websites and comparative information.

"The court categorically held that there is nothing illegal or unfair about such an activity," Jha said, referring to earlier rulings.

She argues that this approach is also broadly consistent with global jurisprudence on keyword advertising.

According to Jha, if the Hindware ruling is applied broadly, consumers could lose access to competing alternatives and smaller disruptive businesses could face higher barriers to customer acquisition.

What has been Google's response?

Google maintains that its advertising policies already provide trademark protections.

"We duly respect and operate in accordance with all local laws, and in instances where the orders are overbroad or inconsistent with our policies, we work to explain our position as per the legal process in the country," a Google spokesperson told Business Standard.

The company added that its trademark policy does not allow competitor advertisers to use trademarked terms in the visible text of advertisements.

According to Google, this policy is consistently applied globally and is in accordance with Indian trademark law.

What remains uncertain

According to the experts, the verdict has answered some questions but created many others.

Will Google appeal? Will higher courts reconcile the apparent differences between the Hindware judgment and earlier cases such as MakeMyTrip? Will platforms tighten keyword-advertising policies? Will businesses voluntarily stop bidding on competitor trademarks or simply wait until they face complaints?

The answers, according to them, will determine whether the judgment remains a trademark dispute or evolves into a landmark case that reshapes India's digital advertising ecosystem.